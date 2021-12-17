Phasmophobia celebrates a terrifying Christmas with a ghost Santa Claus and cursed objects

The horror game launches Cursed Possessions, with a good handful of new features.

Phasmophobia has hit very hard this 2021. Now that it is ending, the horror title of Kinetic Games He wants to start 2022 on the right foot, after celebrating his first year with us. For this reason, a new update of the game is now available, after the content we receive on Halloween.

On this occasion, Christmas plays a leading role. The title has received version 0.5.0 under the name Cursed Properties, and in the update notes we see that it comes loaded with news. There is no shortage of numerous bug fixes and various tweaks, but it also brings with it new implementations.

Among them is the possibility of encountering a ghost santa claus that will terrify us during games. Despite his costume, he is just as unfriendly as the other ghosts, who have been given new abilities to better match his descriptions. In addition, the name of The Mimic, a new ghost that they define as the most intriguing we will ever meet.

The objects will allow us to meet the ghostsWe can also locate a total of six cursed objects. Thus, we will find a music box, a doll to make voodoo, a tarot deck, a mirror, a ouija board and an invocation circle. All of them will help us to know more details about ghosts, although their use will have consequences.

If you are unfamiliar with Phasmophobia, let us remind you that it is an experience that has exploded in popularity. Currently only available on PC, and allows, in addition to enjoying it with friends, to play individually and offline. We will have to be attentive to 2022 to discover what new ways to catch and scare us will have the terrifying game of Kinetic.

