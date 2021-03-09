Phasmophobia gets a big update that makes ghosts even more aggressive

Phasmophobia has received a new update that makes the game even more difficultIn particular, it makes ghosts behave somewhat more aggressively during games.

A few months ago it was confirmed that the successful ghost hunting game was going to receive a patch that would allow the spirits to hear the voices of the players and search for them around the stage based on this information. Now the patch is available.

All the news of the new Phasmophobia update

Specifically, these are all the changes and news that we will find with the new Phasmophobia update:

Now the ghost will follow you even if you turn the corners if it has lost its sight instead of searching for a random location.

The ghost will now hear the voices of the players when hunting and will search the locations where the noise occurred.

The ghost can open cabinets and lockers outside the hunting state.

The ghost will now open doors, cabinets, and lockers during hunts. This can be stopped by holding the door, but you will be able to go through them as usual.

Increased the chance for ghosts to roam on all difficulties.

The ghost will now search the area where it last saw the player instead of a random location.

The ghost will now target any player who approaches it even if it is chasing another player.

In addition, these other changes to Phasmophobia on Professional difficulty:

You will no longer know if the ghost responds to the groups or not if you are alone.

The power will now always start off.

The dirty water target is removed. It will remain an additional photographic evidence.

The temperature target is removed.

The activity monitor will now show an estimated value instead of the actual value.

Glow Sticks will now have the same glow when held as when thrown.

Ghost Orbs movement has been improved so they stay inside the room longer and are easier to see.

EMF readers will now give random values ​​during hunts similar to how the flashlight flashes in this state.

When the ghost appears and walks towards you it will be counted as a ghost event.

Dead players will no longer count towards sanity. Instead, living players will lose 15 Sanity each time a player dies.

The resolution of the photos is reduced to avoid lag when taking them.

The $ 50 Photo Challenge has been changed to be a $ 50 total reward across multiple games.

Banshees will now hunt like other ghosts and target any player when their target player is out of range.

The way bone is generated has been improved to help prevent it from doing so in unreachable places.

What do you think of all the changes and news of this new Phasmophobia update?