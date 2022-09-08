Phasmophobia presents its roadmap for 2023 and the remainder of 2022 with the most terrifying news

It is already known when the custom difficulty will arrive for this horror title.

It was a title that surprised in the genre of cooperative horror and it’s still on Early Access via Steam. We are talking about Phasmophobia, a game that is still being updated and that Kinetic Games has just announced its roadmap for the remainder of 2022 and what lies ahead in 2023.

Custom Difficulty Update Coming This MonthAccording to an entry on the product page on Steam, Phasmofobia plans to include the following: “The update to the custom difficulty coming this month , and it’s big. We’ve introduced a lot of extra stuff.” The next thing they have in mind to present is “a huge revision of the weather effects, new lighting and much more”, including better optimization. As for new locations, “will create and rework along with these other updates.”

It is not the only thing, because it also promises “many systems, models and animations completely reworked the created from scratch “. Kinetic Games mentions that this will come in the form of small updates. After all that, the team will address Horror 2.0 : “We will replace all ghost models and add a plethora of new effects, events, sounds and interactions to give you a good scare”.

The previous Phasmophobia roadmap

Kinetic showed a very optimistic sheet a few months ago, since acknowledge that they have not fulfilled with what was promised: “Things haven’t gone exactly as planned! The VR patch was originally going to come out before April, which would allow us to dive right into custom difficulty development. How it took us more time, we delayed the custom difficulty a couple of months and offered the community three smaller content patches to fill the gap.”

In this new roadmap we leave a little room for things to go wrongKinetic GamesEven so, they point out that their new plans are more precise: “We want to be transparent and realistic in our plans to make sure we don’t have to delay things in the future or force mini-updates to fill in gaps. Development doesn’t always go according to plan, so in this new roadmap we leave a little bit of room for things to go wrong.”

What is clear is that Phasmophobia is updating periodically. One of the last patches was with the novelties that were implemented in the Christmas period. The same was done a couple of months ago, as Phasmophobia included features for the terrifying Halloween.

