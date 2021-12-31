Phenomena of 2021 on Steam: These are the games with the most concurrent players in their early days

Although many of them have suffered declines in popularity over time, their initial numbers were very positive.

2021 is coming to an end, and this leaves us with a great panorama to analyze after 365 days full of videogames. This has given us the opportunity to review each year to discover the most curious data, while in general terms the sector continues to increase its profits. As for more specific redoubts such as Steam, we have come across quite spectacular phenomena Throughout the year, something from which a compilation of the most popular titles released in 2021 has been created during its first days.

New World, Valheim and Halo Infinite top the listBenji Sales, who covers the video game industry through analytics data and metrics, has shared titles whose 2021 releases have launched them to stardom, at least during the opening days. Topping this Top we have New World, the proposal of Amazon Game Studios that became an experience extremely popular during its first weeks, and Valheim, who also enjoyed great fame after its premiere in february. After this, the list keeps the odd surprises, as you can see below along with the highest peak of players since its launch.

Most popular phenomena on Steam (peak concurrent players)

It should be noted that not all of these games have managed to maintain their initial popularity, as most of them have seen drop your player count As the days went by This is not the case with titles like Naraka Bladepoint, which currently has more than 154,000 players concurrent, or New World, which although its number of users has plummeted, enters the Top 10 most played titles on Steam with a figure that reaches the 78.000 at the time of writing this news.

If you are interested in this kind of reviews of the year 2021, keep in mind that several companies have published evaluations and results during the last days. Which has left us with a 45% increase in views on Twitch or the most popular Nintendo Switch games, both the best-selling indies and the most downloaded deliveries from its Japanese eShop.

More on: Steam, New World, Valheim, and Halo Infinite.