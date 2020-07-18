Phil Keoghan on Halting The Amazing Race at the Start of the Pandemic

“The Amazing Race” was maybe the first main U.S. manufacturing to halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic, when filming on the present’s Season 33 was paused at the finish of February. Host Phil Keoghan mentioned the determination to cease the present midstream, which had by no means occurred earlier than, was disheartening at the time — but it surely shortly grew to become clear they made the proper determination.

“My coronary heart went out to the forged, who had taken time without work work, who had sacrificed lots to return onto the present,” Keoghan mentioned throughout a Selection After Present for his new CBS collection, “Robust as Nails.” At first, some concerned with the manufacturing felt that it was an overreaction, however “we obtained everyone house safely to their households, which we informed them was our primary precedence. It’s the one factor we lose sleep over, ensuring that we will get these superb folks round the world safely.”

Added Keoghan: “It didn’t take lengthy for us to comprehend that we hadn’t overreacted, that we had accomplished the proper factor. Our purpose is clearly to get again out and to complete Season 33. However I’m somewhat disheartened by what I’m seeing with the quantity of instances.”

CBS nonetheless has a season of “The Amazing Race,” shot in 2018, that can lastly air this fall. However after that, it might nonetheless be some time earlier than capturing can resume on the subsequent version. “It’s going to take a way of everyone seeing the concept that we’re on this collectively,” Keoghan says of tackling the pandemic. “We might study lots from the World Struggle II era so far as sacrifice for others, sacrifice for the nation.”

For Keoghan, who appears to at all times be busy, the stay-at-home orders and lockdown has made him a bit antsy. “That is the longest that I’ve ever been in a single spot in my total 35-year profession,” he mentioned.

Keoghan’s native New Zealand has managed to eradicate the coronavirus: “They made some fairly robust selections about the lockdown,” he mentioned. “My dad and mom, they’re aged, they weren’t allowed out of the home. I believe anyone who was over 70 was actually not allowed out in public. In order that they requested them to be at house and [for] lots of sacrifice.”

Talking of Keoghan’s dad and mom, he credit them as one of the inspirations for “Robust as Nails,” which he and his spouse, Louise, launched as govt producers earlier this month on CBS. The present follows a gaggle of blue-collar staff who compete in varied challenges, each as groups and as people.

“My mom might be the hardest individual I do know,” Keoghan mentioned. “My dad’s an enormous burly ex-rugby participant, very sturdy. For his 78th birthday, he did 430 push ups. However if you wish to speak about anyone who won’t ever give in, who will actually work themselves till they fall over… that’s my mom. What we wished to do with ‘Robust as Nails’ was to say, sure, should you play in the NFL and also you you combat in the MMA, you’re robust. It’s understood… However what I wished to discover was the entire scope of what ‘Robust as Nails’ means: power, endurance, agility, life abilities and psychological toughness.”

The timing is pure coincidence, however “Robust as Nails” premieres proper as there’s a renewed focus on the people who find themselves deemed “important staff.” “The response has been actually good and it’s very heartfelt,” Keoghan mentioned. “There’s one thing that unites all of us and what are these issues? We care about our households. We care about one another. Deep down, I actually consider that regardless of who we vote for, we do care. And we simply must attempt to get again to the issues that unite us.”

On “Robust as Nails,” the contestants embrace 34-year-old welder Linnett Key, 33-year-old drywaller Danny Moody, 27-year-old farmer Melissa Burns, 61-year-old roofer Lee Marshall, 47-year-old Marines vet Kelly “Murph” Murphy, 62-year-old gate agent Michelle Kiddy and 36-year-old firefighter Younger An. The full group of 12 contestants compete as groups of six, and in addition as people preventing for a $200,000 prize. Even after they’re eradicated from the fundamental competitors, they nonetheless compete as half of a crew for an opportunity to win extra money.

“I’ve at all times been pissed off with the thought that you just spent all these months on the lookout for these unbelievable folks,” Keoghan mentioned, “after which they get knocked out episode after episode and also you lose all that work that you just’ve accomplished to search out these folks.”

In deciding to maintain eradicated contestants on the present, Keoghan mentioned he borrowed an thought from the Tour de France. “In the the Tour de France you’ve an total winner, after which you’ve a crew competitors. And so I assumed what occurs if anyone will get knocked out of the particular person competitors, however they keep in competitors, in order that there’s cash to be gained in the crew competitors and no one goes house with empty pockets. Everyone will get one thing.”

“Robust as Nails” is off to a strong begin for CBS, successful its timeslot (together with in adults 18-49, amongst broadcast exhibits). The present hasn’t but been renewed for a second season, however Keoghan mentioned he’s began casting for one.

“What’s fascinating is there’s been an amazing quantity of curiosity from abroad, different international locations wanting the format,” he mentioned. “They love that it’s heartfelt. They love the backstories. They love that finally it’s about the individuals who do issues.”

Watch the full interview above.