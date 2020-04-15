Phil Koeghan Reveals What He Loves About Hosting The Amazing Race

Go away a Remark
Proper now, the TV schedule goes via numerous modifications between spring and summer time, however there’s one actuality competitors collection that’s proper on schedule. That collection is The Amazing Race, which movies nicely upfront and because of this will likely be again on CBS on Might 20. Forward of the discharge, Phil Keoghan took to social media to share his emotions relating to what he loves most about internet hosting The Amazing Race.
In a video for the followers, the longtime TV host shared his emotions on what the collection means to him and what he most takes away from filming every season, together with the present’s upcoming Season 32. He stated:
One of many causes I like internet hosting the Amazing Race is it’s an opportunity to rejoice totally different cultures. The range on the planet. After all, it’s nice to see racers get out of their consolation zone and it’s very academic as nicely. We hope that you may get pleasure from this season of The Amazing Race, which was filmed earlier than the invention of coronavirus. We’re excited to carry the world again into your lounge and we hope it provides you the prospect to flee just a bit bit.
Season 32 of The Amazing Race has surprisingly been within the can for some time. We first find out about this after we heard manufacturing on Season 33 had been suspended. At first, this appeared like a nightmare. Race followers have already needed to go from getting two seasons per yr to solely getting one season every year and it appeared like we’d get no episodes in any respect this TV season.
Fortunately, on the time, it was famous Season 32 had already filmed and could be able to go for this summer time, ought to CBS nonetheless wish to premiere it. I’m grateful to report the community caught to its weapons and we will likely be getting new episodes in just some brief weeks.
Forward of the large launch of the brand new episodes, Phil Keoghan additionally shared a throwback photograph to his earliest days on The Amazing Race. It’s arduous to imagine he’s been internet hosting the present for practically 20 years now – the CBS collection kicked off in 2001 – nevertheless it’s actually not a foul gig for a TV host.
Phil’s carrying his signature necklace in his newest message (in contrast to in that throwback shot) and if you wish to hear it from the horse’s mouth, you possibly can see his full message under.
In the meantime, the standing of Season 33 of The Amazing Race remains to be up within the air. On condition that doubtless gained’t premiere till subsequent summer time anyway, I assume that finally CBS will be capable to let the rivals compete across the globe. Nonetheless, I do really feel dangerous for the entire help workers on the present, who doubtless did a ton of legwork with the intention to prepare for Season 33 that can now go to waste.
On the intense facet, all people’s protected and we’ll nonetheless have The Amazing Race this summer time. As Phil Keoghan notes, “within the meantime, keep in mind the world is ready for you and we’re all on this collectively.”
The Amazing Race kicks off on Might 20 at Eight p.m. ET, shortly after Survivor will wrap an incredible season. To see extra of what’s coming take a look at the complete checklist of finales arising.
Add Comment