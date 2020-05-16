Phil Lord, Chris Miller to Direct Ryan Gosling Astronaut Movie – Variety

MGM has introduced Phil Lord and Chris Miller on board to direct and produce the movie adaptation of “The Martian” creator Andy Weir’s subsequent novel, which has Ryan Gosling lined up to star.

Amy Pascal has additionally signed on as a producer, becoming a member of Gosling and Ken Kao in addition to Weir. Lord, Miller and Pascal have a long-running relationship — even sharing workplace area at one level — and most not too long ago received an Oscar collectively as producers on “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Sources mentioned that relationship helped in getting the manuscript of their palms. Aditya Sood, the president of movie of the filmmaking duo’s Lord Miller manufacturing banner, will even produce. Sood additionally beforehand produced “The Martian.”

Sources say that earlier than Gosling had even completed studying the manuscript, he was lobbying to execs that it appeared like the right challenge for Lord and Miller. The one hurdle that wanted to be overcome was ensuring Common, which simply signed the duo to a first-look deal, was OK with Lord and Miller making this their subsequent challenge. MGM chief Michael De Luca and Common chairman Donna Langley have a long-standing relationship, and following discussions between the 2 studios, Uni gave its blessing for the challenge to transfer ahead.

“All of us at MGM are extremely excited by this literal dream crew coming collectively round Andy’s astounding novel. With their masterful skill to stability drama, motion, and humor, Phil and Chris are the right filmmakers to tackle this distinctive materials and we’re thrilled to have them associate with Ryan, Ken, Andy, Amy and Aditya to convey this film to life for giant screens in all places,” mentioned De Luca and Pamela Abdy, MGM movie group president.

“I couldn’t be extra excited to be working with this dream crew of filmmakers. Mike, Chris, Phil, Ryan, Andy and Aditya are all one of the best of one of the best of their fields. I can’t wait to get happening this wonderful challenge with them,” mentioned Pascal.

Weir’s upcoming ebook is presently untitled, being referred to as “Challenge Hail Mary,” and is described as a solitary story of an astronaut on an area ship who’s tasked with saving the planet. It might be revealed within the spring of 2021 by Random Home.

The unique rights to Weir’s ebook bought for seven figures, one of many first main gross sales amid the current shutdown of the business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and MGM and De Luca have continued to be aggressive. Together with this challenge, MGM has landed the rights to the untitled Thai cave rescue pic that Ron Howard is directing; the Ridley Scott movie “Gucci” starring Woman Gaga; and, most not too long ago, George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.

It’s been a landmark few years for Lord and Miller, who adopted up their “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” Oscar win with a wealthy first-look manufacturing deal at Common, the place they may develop options in each comedy and drama with the ambition of organising reboot materials for future generations. Moreover, Lord Miller expanded its tv arm by signing an expansive five-year general take care of Sony Photos Tv, the place the pair will develop their very own initiatives for community, cable and streaming platforms, champion new voices and be concerned with creating a collection of sequence primarily based on Sony’s assortment of Marvel characters. Lord and Miller are behind the Fox animated sequence “Bless the Harts,” which is preparing to debut its second season.

Most not too long ago, Pascal Photos produced Greta Gerwig’s finest image Oscar nominee “Little Ladies,” starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep. Earlier titles embody Steven Spielberg’s Golden Globe- and Academy Award-nominated “The Submit,” starring Streep and Tom Hanks; “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” starring Tom Holland and Michael Keaton; and the Spider-Man spinoff “Venom,” starring Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams.

CAA represents Weir and Gosling. Lord Miller is represented by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Weir is represented by Launchbooks Literary Company.