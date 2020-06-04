Phil Robertson’s Newfound Daughter Reveals How She Learned She Was Part Of The Duck Dynasty Clan

It’s been two or three years in the past, my oldest son’s fiancé purchased him a DNA equipment. He was desirous about studying his ethnicity. He accomplished the equipment, despatched it in, received it again and checked out his little pie chart. Tells you ways a lot of this and that you’re from all over the place on the earth. He mentioned, ‘You already know, it doesn’t make sense. There’s some stuff lacking right here I used to be informed was a part of my ethnicity.’ I’m like, ‘You’re proper. You already know this isn’t matching as much as what we’ve been informed.’ I referred to as my brother and talked about it to him. He mentioned, ‘You already know one thing doesn’t line up there. Both our dad’s not your dad or all the things we’ve been informed isn’t true.’