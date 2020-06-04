Phil Robertson’s Newfound Daughter Reveals How She Learned She Was Part Of The Duck Dynasty Clan

Go away a Remark
It’s been a number of days since we discovered the Duck Dynasty clan had welcomed one other member into the household. We aren’t speaking a couple of new child, nevertheless; as an alternative the household launched us to Phyllis, Phil Robertson’s baby from an affair he embarked upon greater than 40 years in the past. Now, Phyllis is telling her story and explaining how she discovered about her origins and her newfound roots.
Talking on an episode of BlazeTV’s Unashamed, Phyllis, now 45 years of age, defined that she actually solely discovered her father was not her father not too long ago and all of it occurred due to a DNA equipment. Mainly, her son took a check after which the background of the check didn’t match what she had been informed about her household’s family tree, which led her on a journey to discovering out she was a Robertson.
It’s been two or three years in the past, my oldest son’s fiancé purchased him a DNA equipment. He was desirous about studying his ethnicity. He accomplished the equipment, despatched it in, received it again and checked out his little pie chart. Tells you ways a lot of this and that you’re from all over the place on the earth. He mentioned, ‘You already know, it doesn’t make sense. There’s some stuff lacking right here I used to be informed was a part of my ethnicity.’ I’m like, ‘You’re proper. You already know this isn’t matching as much as what we’ve been informed.’ I referred to as my brother and talked about it to him. He mentioned, ‘You already know one thing doesn’t line up there. Both our dad’s not your dad or all the things we’ve been informed isn’t true.’
Phyllis went on to disclose that rising up she had a brother and a sister and so they’d been aware about the occasional remark that Phyllis might not absolutely be their sibling. Nonetheless, her mother and father had by no means come out and immediately informed her that the person she perceived as her father was not her organic mum or dad.
When the DNA check got here out she “wasn’t shocked,” however what her son’s DNA check did was lead her down a path to uncovering the reality: Her actual father was really Phil Robertson. So, how did she do it? First, she and her sister and brother all took DNA checks to see in the event that they matched. Moreover, Phyllis revealed:
It got here again that they had been my half siblings, so I knew for a truth at that time. What that does is it permits you to then examine and discover out who your DNA matches are. I may see from the paternal facet, these are the names, it was developing with surnames. A bit of digging, Web searches, trying by way of the websites… it received all the way down to just some blanks, I had it narrowed down and I’m like, ‘I feel I do know who this may be.’
Plenty of instances when relations come out of the wooden work when a well-known particular person or individuals is concerned, issues can flip bitter rapidly. Regardless, the Duck Dynasty/ Robertson clan have all gave the impression to be making an effort to welcome Phyllis into the household. On her facet of issues, the newcomer says she actually wasn’t conscious of what Duck Dynasty was earlier than assembly the household.
She talked about having been doing mission work throughout 5 of the years Duck Dynasty was an enormous presence on cable TV and mentioned she actually wasn’t conscious of the A&E collection or who starred in it, although she had heard the identify earlier than. So, I suppose the newfound fame not a very vital part to this story. In the meantime, she appears to be adjusting to life as a character comfortably, as she did an excellent job explaining her facet of the inform on Unashamed.
Add Comment