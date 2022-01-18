Phil Spencer applauds Spartacus, the PlayStation Game Pass: “I think it’s the right answer”

Although it has not yet been made official, Sony’s movements aim to create its own service with the name of Spartacus.

2022 is loaded with news. And we’re not just talking about games, but also about initiatives by the most important companies in the sector. A few weeks ago, we had compelling reasons to trust PlayStation to release your own Game Pass system, something that would bear the code name of Spartacus. Obviously, this information spread like wildfire on the network, reaching the ears of Phil Spencer.

When I talk to our teams, I talk about it as something inevitablePhil SpencerAnd what has the head of Xbox done in this situation? Well applaud. As he explained in a chat with IGN, Spencer takes a positive view of any proposal that resembles his Game Pass: “I don’t want it to sound like we have it all figured out, but I think the right answer is to allow your customers to play to the games they want, where they want to play them, and give them the choice how to build your library, and be transparent with it about what your plans are in terms of PC and cross-gen initiatives.”

As such, Spencer celebrates the Spartacus rumor, commenting that “when I hear of others doing things like Xbox Game Pass or coming to PC, it makes sense to me because I think it’s the correct answer“. After all, the head of Xbox has always trusted that Game Pass is proof of the evolution of the sector: “I don’t really see it as validation. Actually, when I talk to our teams, I talk about it like something unavoidable“.

So for us, we must keep innovating, keep competingPhil SpencerBut Spencer is aware that having been pioneers in the industry does not mean anything, since this only indicates that they can create more interesting initiatives for the community: “So for us, we should keep innovating, to continue competing, because the things we are doing may be advantages that we have in the market today, but they are only based on the fact that we are the first, it is not that we have created something that nobody else can create.

At the end of the day, companies must always have the objective of satisfying the consumer, something that Phil Spencer develops both with Game Pass and with the evolution of already classic proposals in its ecosystem. “I like it because it fuels our energy on what are the next things we should be working on as we continue to build on what we’ve done in the past,” the head of Xbox explains at IGN.

Feed our energy on what are the next things we should work onPhil Spencer“Because I think the right answer is to release great games, release them on PC, release them on console, release them in the cloud, make them available day one on subscription. And it’s what I expect our competitor to do“. Some statements that, in short, congratulate the passage of PlayStation and at the same time pave the way for ideas that are even more focused on the tastes of the players.

And it is that the entrance of PlayStation in the ecosystem of PC It has been a complete success. Taking the most recent example, Kratos surprised the entire community with the announcement of God of War on PC. Its launch took place last Friday, and in a few days It has become the best-selling game of the week.

At the moment, Sony has not 100% confirmed its Spartacus, but several movements point to its announcement could be real. To begin with, the Japanese company has withdrawn PlayStation Now cards from UK stores, a strategy that adds to the recent registration of a backward compatibility patent. Be that as it may, the rumor has already invaded all corners of the Internet, and the players are expectant before any news of the company.

Más sobre: Phil Spencer, Spartacus, PlayStation, Xbox, Sony y Xbox Game Pass.