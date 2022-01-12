Phil Spencer does not rule out extending the ban of Xbox users to other platforms: a network for the industry

The Xbox boss also raises cross-platform block lists for users.

The permanent expulsion An online game is serious, since it is equivalent to the player, in most cases, having shown the most reprehensible behaviors. An example of this is the use by cheating, which in Call of Duty is equivalent to banning for life, while in PUBG Mobile 3.8 million players have already been taken care of in a single week. These kinds of situations do not go unnoticed by Xbox, which has already exposed new ideas to facilitate the task of expelling a user from all platforms.

Is there a way for us to ban it through other networks?Phil SpencerPhil Spencer has spoken about this issue on Sway, a podcast in which he has recently been interviewed. As Gamespot has pointed out, the Xbox boss wants a user’s ban to be extended to other platforms: “Something that we would love to be able to do (this it is something difficult as an industry) is that when someone receives a ban on one of our networks, is there a way for us to ban it through other networks?”.

The professional throws the question into the air, but has already thought of more ideas that focus on user experience. In this sense, Spencer has also exposed the possibility of a player wearing his “list of banned users“to other platforms, which prevents an unwanted encounter through non-Xbox devices. Although the Xbox boss has already commented on the difficulties around this proposal, it should be noted that users may have nicks distintos on other platforms, so this solution wouldn’t be of much use without a gigantic intercompany network.

The interview has not only focused on Phil Spencer’s ideas about the industry, but has also given more information about the business performance Xbox or its relationships with other companies. According to his statements, the Xbox Series shortage is not only due to lack of resources, but also to a large increase in demand. Beyond this, Spencer has also commented on his relationship with Activision Blizzard, stating that some things have changed.

