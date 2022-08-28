Phil Spencer explains the two main reasons that prompted the purchase of Microsoft from Activision Blizzard

It has nothing to do with Xbox consoles but with other markets not yet 100% exploited.

We live in times where multimillion-dollar purchases follow one another at the stroke of a checkbook. The clear example of this is that of Microsoft to Activision Blizzard. Now the Xbox boss follows giving more details about the operation and the reasons that prompted the disbursement almost 70,000 million dollarsand it’s not about Xbox consoles.

We started talking internally at Activision Blizzard about the ability they had on mobile and then on PC with BlizzardPhil Spencer, head of XboxIn the Bloomberg interview, Phil Spencer reveals that wanted to expand to more markets and one where they were not so present is in the mobile market. Microsoft wanted to increase its creative capacity, according to VGC. “The largest gaming platform on the planet is the mobile phones. Microsoft is not a place where we have a native platform. Coming from console and PC, we don’t have a lot of creative ability that has built successful mobile games“, sostiene Spencer.

The second reason is so you can port Blizzard to your PC: “We started talking internally at Activision Blizzard about the ability they had on mobile and then on PC with Blizzard. Those were the two things that really sparked our interest“, Says the boss of Xbox.

It also notes the following about the microsoft strategy: “The people are playing on more screens And I think for us as a platform, if we don’t embrace that as part of our strategy, we kind of push against what our customers are asking for.”

We also recently saw how Spencer was also optimistic that the operation close as soon as possible. We have also seen how the head of Xbox is confident that demand will exceed supply this Christmas, and is keeping an eye on 2023. An operation that, if carried out, would give many millions more subscribers to Xbox Game Pass, according to an analyst.

