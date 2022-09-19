Phil Spencer meets with Kojima about his next project and talks about future Japanese games

Sarah Bond, director of Microsoft, has also intervened on works similar to Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey of 360.

in the past generation Japan was a somewhat complex terrain for Xbox, because it did not finish taking off in a certain way in that territory. With the new consoles, the opposite is happening, Microsoft is gaining momentum for multiple reasons. Now more details have come out about the future plans that the American company has on the Japanese ground.

Many things have arrived, but there is even more to come in the futureSarah Bond, Microsoft Corporate Vice PresidentSarah BondMicrosoft’s corporate vice president for the gaming ecosystem on Xbox, has spoken with IGN Japan to clarify her concerns. next steps in Japan. He was asked if fans of the brand should expect japanese titles like Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey on Xbox 360. Bond’s response was blunt: “Completely“, collects the VGC medium.

He continues to delve into the number of Japanese developers and Game Pass titles: “One of the things that excites me is that we have 250+ developers in Japan they are developing games for Xbox at the moment. 150 have already come out, 100 of them are on Game Pass and we have recently announced 15 titles made in Asia and 13 in Japan, “says the Bond directive.

He also talks about the future that awaits Xbox fans in Japan: “Many things have come, but there are even more to come in the future and I can’t wait to reveal them to everyone when they start coming out”, foresees the directive from here to the not too distant future.

Phil Spencer meets with Kojima

We just sat down with Kojima and many other game creators to talk about bringing unique titles to Xbox.Phil Spencer, head of XboxPhil Spencer has granted an interview in the Game Watch medium and there he has talked about Kojima: “We just reunirnos con Kojima-sanfrom Kojima Productions, and with many other game creators to talk about bringing unique titles to the Xbox”, admits Spencer who also slips that he has spoken with other creatives in Japan.

“Kojima and I have known each other for many years. He has some novel ideas about game experiences, and we have decided to partner with him because we want to bring them to life on our platform,” Spencer reveals in another interview with Famitsu. “I have visited Kojima Productions and had the opportunity to see the early stages of the project, which it has been very exciting“.

“We are working in creating those titles. We understand that many game fans want this. We are also aware of the common desire for games from Japan. We are working on creating such titles, so please look forward to it,” the Xbox boss drops.

In Famitsu’s talk with Phil Spencer, he was asked about the relationship between Japanese gamers and the Xbox brand: “We’ve listened to Japanese game makers and gotten their feedback. I think the fact that we’ve been able to improve has led to trust, which in turn has led to games being released on Xbox. that feedback loop will lead to many more japanese games in the future, and I welcome this trend.”

It was a couple of months ago at the Xbox Showcase that Kojima’s Xbox project came to light. Xbox has already been in charge of pointing out that the next game of the Japanese creative is much more than we think. At the moment not much more is known, but more details may come out in the coming months.

More about: Xbox, Japan, Phil Spencer and Microsoft.