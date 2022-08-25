Phil Spencer on the Activision Blizzard deal and what the future of the industry holds

The head of Xbox assures that the conversations around the purchase are positive.

We are at the end of August, but we are still attentive to all the news surrounding the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, which was officially announced last January. The acquisition keep going at a slow pace, and there have already been several conversations around said movement that leave us with the approval of Saudi Arabia and the words of PlayStation for the relevance of Call of Duty on consoles.

I will say that the discussions we have had seem positivePhil SpencerNow, we hear new statements from Phil Spencer, head of Xbox. Through an interview published in Bloomberg, this iconic figure in the sector comments on the current situation of the purchase: “I will say that the discussions we have had they seem positive“. Although the head of Xbox does not go into details, everything indicates that Microsoft will not find any obstacles in its intention to host Activision Blizzard’s initiatives.

Beyond this, from Bloomberg they also wanted to know Spencer’s opinion regarding the future of video games, increasingly marked by subscription services and deliveries that reach more than one platform. In this sense, the professional wishes that the adventures integrate the functionality of the cross-play (crossplay) to a greater extent and consider that we will see less exclusive titles in the years to come.

Phil Spencer on the Activision Blizzard controversy

Focusing exclusively on Activision Blizzard, Phil Spencer has also used the interview to share his thoughts on some polemics carried out by the study, which includes the accusations of workplace harassment and the movements of workers to organize unions.

I think they’re engaged in this journeyPhil SpencerStarting with the accusations of toxic work environment, of which Bobby Kotick himself was aware, Spencer confesses that he has full confidence in the company: “I think they are committed to it“, he begins in the interview. “When I look at the work they are doing now – you can always do more – but I think that of the leaders of the study that I know well, some of them were members of Xbox, that they are engaged in this trip. Y I applaud regardless of the deal“.

As for the various attempts at unionization, which have ended with one group forming at Raven Software, Spencer comments, “I’ve never run an organization that has unions, but what I can say from working on this is that we recognize the needs of workers for feeling safe, heard and fairly compensated for their great work.” “We definitely see a need for support employees in the results they want to have.

Returning to the purchase of the study, it is most likely that Microsoft will end up finalizing this acquisition worth about $70 billion. After all, there are not a few users who theorize about the fruits of this union, which could swell Xbox Game Pass with millions of subscribers.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Phil Spencer, Xbox and Activision Blizzard.