Phil Spencer talks about how many hours he spends a week on video games and what title he’s currently playing

The interview granted to Bloomberg has left some information about the likes of the Xbox boss.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer is a person very open and honest that he has even admitted on other occasions that he plays video games. In fact, one of the most anticipated is God of War: Ragnarok. Now, in the interview granted to Bloomberg he has revealed a little more about your personal appearance regarding video games, according to Gamerant.

Phil Spencer plays around 15 hours a week and is currently enjoying Cult of the LambSpencer has pointed out that he plays during the week for a fairly reasonable number of hours. There are 15 hours that Spencer dedicates to video games during the 7 days of the week. It’s about a little more than 2 hours a day on average. A month would be around 60 hours, an amount of hours that is not saturating.

As for the title you are currently playing, it is about a great indie which has surprised the community. Phil Spencer is enjoying Cult of the Lamb, a game that was released on August 11 and has received critical reviews on Steam ‘Very Positive’ with almost 20,000 reviews. In 3DJuegos we have cataloged it as the title that has “The most addictive sect”. If you are interested, you can read the analysis of Cult of the Lamb, made by Jesús Bella.

Phil Spencer Interview has given much more to talk about. He was also optimistic about the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, a purchase that was motivated mainly by two reasons: the mobile market and the PC. He also noted that he expects demand to outstrip supply this Christmas.

More about: Phil Spencer, Xbox and Cult of the Lamb.