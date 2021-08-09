Philadelphia 76ers Formally Announce The Addition Of Aaron Henry

Aaron Henry was hoping to listen to his identify known as all the way through the 2021 NBA Draft, however the former Spartan didn’t listen his identify known as.

Thankfully, Henry used to be given the chance to begin his profession within the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers signed Henry to a two-way deal and he’s going to be with the 76ers after they open the Summer season League sport on Monday.

On Sunday, Philadelphia formally offered Henry as a member of the 76ers. He’s going to additionally put on quantity 20 all the way through the summer season league.

Requested concerning the chance, Henry admitted he’s happy the crew touchdown procedure is over. Now it’s about getting off to a forged get started with Philadelphia.

“Simply excited, certain,” Henry mentioned. “I’d be mendacity if I wasn’t in a position to visit the fitness center. I’d be mendacity if I mentioned I wasn’t in a position to play. It’s only the start, however I’m excited to play.”

Over 3 seasons at Michigan State, Henry gave the impression in 97 video games (77 begins), averaging 10 issues, 4.6 rebounds and a pair of.6 assists whilst taking pictures 46% from the ground. Excellent success to Henry in the beginning of his NBA profession.