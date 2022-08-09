Philipp Lahm’s criticism of FIFA and the reason for his boycott of the Qatar World Cup 105 days from the start

Former German player Philipp Lahm spoke about the management of the 2022 Qatar World Cup (EFE)

Waiting for the start of Qatar World Cup 2022 is entering the final stage. With the qualifiers settled and the groups and match schedules already confirmed, everything seems to be ready for the next World Cup event, an event that the former captain of the German team Philipp Lahm prefers to watch from home.

Unlike many fans around the world, the world champion brazil 2014 has no desire to attend the biggest sporting event as a protest for the choice made by FIFA regarding the venue for this edition, which will take place between November 21 and December 18.

“I’m not part of the delegation and I don’t want to fly there as an amateur. I prefer to follow the tournament from home”, explained the former right back in dialogue with the German media Kicker about the possibility of accompanying his country throughout the tournament.

Germany will face Spain, Japan and Costa Rica in the group stage

The director of Euro 2024 that will take place in Germany, decided to boycott the World Cup considering that, “human rights should play a more important role in the adjudication of a tournament. If the contract is awarded to a country that is one of the worst in this aspect, you start thinking about the criteria used to make the decision.”

Pointing to FIFA, the former soccer player considered that, “this should not happen again in the future. Human rights, sustainability, the size of the country, none of that seems to have influenced.

At the same time, he respected the position of the German footballers as he understood that “as a player, you can no longer avoid it”. Finally, Lahm warned: “We talk a lot about values. The incarnation of him is also part of the appearance. When I look at the last two tournaments, the appearance on and off the field was not like that. Everyone could relate to them.”

The World Cup in Qatar will begin on November 21 (Reuters)

The ex referent of the Bayern Munich, considered that the selection of Germany is one of the favorites of the competition and hopes his country will reach the final, a match that will be played on December 18 at the iconic Lusail Stadium.

However, for this those led by Hansi Flick must first pass the first phaseinstance in which he said goodbye in the 2018 World Cup in Russia by finishing last behind Sweden, Mexico and South Korea in Group F. In this edition he must prevail over the teams of Spain, Japan and Costa Rica to face the subsequent knockout stage.

