Phillip Noyce on Bank Robber Movie ‘Peggy Jo,’ Starring Lily James – Variety

As a part of its Cannes Market displays, HanWay Movies organized for Phillip Noyce to inform patrons about its true-crime love story “Peggy Jo,” which he’ll direct, with “Child Driver” and “Yesterday” actress Lily James starring. The movie is loosely primarily based on the true-story of the lifetime of Texan Peggy Jo Tallas, who takes to robbing banks whereas posing as a person.

Noyce stated that when he learn the script he “simply obtained caught up by the character, the love story, the sense of journey, the pure escapist leisure of the entire thing.” When he realized that Peggy Jo actually existed – robbing banks in Texas for a few years again within the late 80s and early 90s – that helped him develop the mission.

Though James is youthful than the actual character, lots of the particulars are the identical, Noyce stated, such because the growing old infirm mom, she cares for, her relationship together with her brother, and her love affair. “That stated, that is before everything a chunk of escapist leisure,” Noyce stated.

He added that whereas he hoped the viewers would take pleasure in “the rollercoaster journey of this lady’s life,” the movie will delve deeper due to the fact of her story. He in contrast Peggy Jo on this respect with different characters in his movies, like Nicole Kidman in Noyce’s “Useless Calm,” the three children in “Rabbit-Proof Fence” and Angelina Jolie in “Salt.”

Noyce stated: “This can be a story concerning the extraordinariness that’s in so-called ‘strange individuals’,” which might be noticed in the event you “look beneath the floor.” On the floor, she lives “a secular life,” working as a waitress, however “she goals,” he stated, after which someday “she fulfils her dream,” at enormous threat to herself. Alongside the way in which, she meets one other so-called strange one that she believes is like herself, a lover of books, fantasy and nature, with unfulfilled goals. “And because the relationship develops, she realizes that she’s discovered a soulmate. It’s a ravishing love story concerning the specialness of so known as strange individuals,” he stated.

The viewers will root for this character as performed by James. “Lily James has simply the fitting mixture of fragility, of magnificence, energy and rebelliousness,” he stated, “in order that we concern for her, and but, as we noticed in ‘Child Driver’ or ‘Mamma Mia! Right here We Go Once more,’ we wish her to interrupt out, we wish her to do one thing surprising.”

He stated that her costume, when she is dressed as a person, could be key to the believability of her character, provided that it was initially believed that the robber was a person. As “Cowboy Bob” she might be wearing excessive cowboy boots and a Stetson to provide her added peak.

Her adversary within the movie might be FBI agent Bishop, an professional in financial institution robberies, who figures out that it’s truly a girl they need to be on the lookout for, as a result of the robber by no means says something, as a substitute handing over notes to the financial institution tellers, by no means reveals a weapon, and doesn’t hurt anybody.

Noyce stated there are two elements to the movie. “One is the nice motion set items, which may have the viewers on the sting of their seats, and as we progress additional and additional into the movie, every theft turns into an increasing number of daring, and extra is at stake. After which there’s the love story, the place we are going to take the viewers into this very tender love story between these two misplaced souls who’ve discovered one another,” he stated.

The true Peggy Jo was impressed by the movie “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Child,” Noyce stated, and there could be “visible references” to that movie and “Bonnie and Clyde” in “Peggy Jo.”