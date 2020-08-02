Phillip Schofield not ‘in talks’ for Strictly Come Dancing following claims he was set to appear in the show’s ‘first same sex couple’

Rumours started swirling that This Morning’s Phillip Schofield might be showing on this 12 months’s Strictly Come Dancing to be part of the show’s first “same sex couple.”

Nonetheless, followers may not need to get their hopes up too quickly, as a rep for the TV presenter – who got here out as homosexual earlier this 12 months – tells RadioTimes.com the stories are fully “unfaithful.”

“He’s not in talks with the BBC,” the spokesperson defined.

The 58 12 months previous was mentioned to be at the prime of BBC bosses hit record to appear on the dancing present, with an enormous cash deal on the desk to add to his reported £2.5million fortune.

“Prime-secret talks have been taking place for a couple of weeks and a suggestion has been made,” a supply mentioned.

“The hope is Phillip would dance with one other man. If it occurs it might be a fantastic and essential second each for him and for the present.”

Following stories Strictly will characteristic its first ever same-sex celeb {and professional} dancer pairing after calls for from viewers, Phillip shared his opinion on the transfer final 12 months.

He mentioned: “What’s beautiful about same-sex {couples} is that it’s an enormous deal this 12 months after which, whether or not Strictly or whoever does it subsequent 12 months, it received’t be such an enormous deal.”

In July, it was reported Strictly would characteristic two same sex {couples} for the first time – one all-male, one all-female – following months of hypothesis.

The producers made the choice upon realising it was already extensively assumed a male celeb could be paired with South African pro-dancer Johannes Radebe, in accordance to The Solar.

BBC/Man Levy

Radebe carried out a same-sex dance routine with fellow pro-dancer Graziano Di Prima final 12 months. Whereas the dance resulted in nearly 200 complaints from viewers, it additionally attracted widespread on-line reward and celebrities and dancers alike have referred to as on the present to introduce a same-sex pairing.

Schofield got here out to his followers in February, sharing a prolonged Instagram assertion, as he instructed followers: “With the energy and help of my spouse and my daughters, I’ve been coming to phrases with the undeniable fact that I’m homosexual.”

He added: “You by no means know what’s occurring in somebody’s seemingly excellent life, what points they’re fighting, or the state of their wellbeing – and so that you received’t know what has been consuming me for the previous few years.”

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return to the BBC later this 12 months. To see what’s on proper now, keep in mind to try our TV Information.