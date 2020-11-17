Phillipa Soo, Will Swenson, Leslie Uggams Added to ‘The Second Wave’

In right now’s TV information roundup, coronavirus drama “The Second Wave” provides Phillipa Soo, Will Swenson and Leslie Uggams to its forged, and “Journey Time: Distant Lands” unveiled the primary 4 minutes of its upcoming particular “Obsidian.”

CASTING

CBS Studios and Spectrum Unique’s coronavirus drama “The Second Wave” introduced new casting updates with Will Swenson as a sequence common and Phillipa Soo and Leslie Uggams as recurring visitor stars. Swenson, greatest identified for his work in musical theatre productions akin to “Les Miserables” and “Hair,” will painting Brian Ritter, a thrill-seeking high photojournalist who is just not wanting ahead to the upcoming citywide lockdown. Soo, identified for enjoying the position of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton within the critically-acclaimed “Hamilton,” will painting Cyndi Estereo, a White Home liaison to the CDC who will cease at nothing to conceal the reality. Tony Award-winning actor and singer Uggams, greatest identified for her portrayal of Kizzy within the TV miniseries “Roots,” will play Dr. Hester Boutella, a Nobel-prize profitable immunologist and principal character Rachel’s (Audra McDonald) mom, who prioritizes her life in that order. “The Second Wave” follows an sudden second wave of the coronavirus outbreak in New York Metropolis, centering on the lives of two neighbors, Rachel and Lily (Taylor Schilling), as they navigate quarantine, relationships and their careers. Steven Pasquale additionally stars within the sequence, which is able to debut later this yr.

ABC Signature’s “Not one of the Above,” a comedy about two faculty pals and their transition to the “actual” world, introduced new casting: Gregg Wayans will play Cannon, a confident intelligent man who’s often open to new experiences; Asjha Cooper will painting Valencia, a strong-willed spiritual lady, whose drive to succeed can oftentimes lead her into hassle. Ron Taylor will play Mo, a perpetually laid-back entrepreneur and advocate for the Black neighborhood; Justin Miles will play Cannon’s good friend Ryan, a fun-loving and constant man, and Katelyn Tarver will play Cydney, Ryan’s spouse, a sensible but decided lady who speaks her thoughts on numerous social justice points. Written by Kenny Smith and directed by Mo Marable, the sequence will middle on Cannon and Valencia as they navigate society’s expectations of post-graduates.

DATES

Syfy‘s late-night comedy sequence “The Film Present,” a fictional public entry film evaluation present hosted by two puppets discussing the largest sci-fi blockbusters of all time, will preview its first two episodes Nov. 27 and 29, with the official launch of the 12-episode sequence occurring Dec. 3. The sequence is hosted by polar opposites Deb (voiced by Adam Dubowsky) and Wade (voiced by Alex Stone), who don’t have anything in widespread aside from their shared love of flicks. Every week the 2 puppets will share their scorching takes on upcoming movies, together with “Marvel Lady 1984” and “Dune,” in addition to fan-favorites “Again to the Future” and “Apollo 13.” The present, produced by Line by Line Media, will characteristic a star-studded line-up of interview visitors akin to Bruce the shark from “Jaws,” the T-Rex from “Jurassic Park,” Stephen King‘s laptop computer and extra.

FIRST LOOKS

Cartoon Community Studios’ TV restricted sequence “Journey Time: Distant Lands” launched the primary 4 minutes of its upcoming second particular “Obsidian,” set to premiere on HBO Max Nov. 19. Based mostly on the beloved animated sequence “Journey Time,” the 4 “Journey Time: Distant Lands” specials discover the unseen corners of the world that includes acquainted and new characters. In “Obsidian,” a strong and harmful dragon breaks free from its jail beneath the Glass Kingdom and Glassboy, a younger bookworm, should set out to discover the legendary hero who first defeated the dragon generations in the past — Marceline the Vampire Queen, who’s now residing peacefully with Princess Bubblegum and is hesitant to return to a spot that holds troubling reminiscences for each her and Bubblegum. Watch the clip under.

HBO Max debuted the official trailer for Max Unique “I Hate Suzie,” premiering Nov. 19. The comedy drama sequence chronicles the lifetime of Suzie Pickles (Billie Piper), a star fading out of mainstream consideration, whose life is upended when her cellphone is hacked and nude photographs of her leak on-line. The present follows Suzie’s numerous responses to the traumatic episode, depicting her via the phases of grief. In the meantime, her greatest good friend and supervisor Naomi (Leila Farzad) and Suzie try to maintain collectively her life, profession and marriage. Watch the trailer under.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Crown Media Household Networks promoted Allison Bennett to vice chairman of company communications and publicity. On this position, she’s going to oversee inside and exterior communications, persevering with to work intently with the corporate’s advertising and marketing, advert gross sales, distribution, analysis and human sources groups. Bennett will moreover tackle elevated oversight within the areas of expertise relations and occasions and can assume duty for all communications budgeting. She is predicated in New York and can report to Crown Media’s chief communications officer Annie Howell. Bennett joined Crown Media in 2011 as director of company communications and media relations.

SPECIALS

Nation stars and couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will have a good time the vacation season in a one-hour live performance particular on CBS, “Garth & Trisha Dwell! A Vacation Live performance Occasion,” to be broadcast Dec. 20. Following up on the success of their earlier live performance particular in April, Brooks and Yearwood will carry out dwell from their residence recording studio, Studio G.

AWARD SHOWS

Actor Richard Type will host the Worldwide Emmy Awards dwell from New York Metropolis Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. ET. He might be joined by New York-based and worldwide presenters. The New Yorkers embrace Kelsey Chow, Paul Blackthorne, Titus Burgess, Tim Daly and Indira Varna, with Haluk Bilginer from Istanbul, Turkey; Caroline Peters from Cologne, Germany; Cauã Reymond from Rio, Brazil; Miguel Angel Silvestre from Madrid, Spain and Fu Xiaotian from Hong Kong are a part of the worldwide forged. Type is greatest identified for his roles within the Academy Award-winning movies “Argo” and “Inside Out.”

Univision’s Lili Estefan will host the Spanish-language ceremony celebrating nominees in programming in Daytime, Sports activities and Information and Documentary Emmy Awards, to be streamed Tuesday. As well as to Estefan, host of “El Gordo y la Flaca,” the awards present will embrace presenters and visitors akin to Ilia Calderón, Andrés Cantor, Oscar De La Hoya, Ernesto Jerez, José Díaz-Balart, Suki Lopez, Gaby Natale, Cristina Perez, Alejandra Gutierrez Oraa and Maria Alejandra Requena.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Ryan Phillippe, David Cross and Wallows will seem on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell,” whereas Erin Andrews, Likelihood the Rapper and G Herbo will seem on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Kaley Cuoco, Cazzie David and Valerie Franco are tonight’s visitors on “Late Night time With Seth Meyers.”

BEHIND THE SCENES

The ninth episode of the fourth season of crime thriller TV sequence “Fargo” depicted a computer-generated twister sequence, and in an unique clip obtained by Selection, Zoic Studios’ Academy Award-nominated VFX supervisor Lou Pecora showcases the layers of digital design required to carry the scene collectively. Pecora, identified for his work on “X-Males: Days of Future Previous,” labored intently with showrunner Noah Hawley, with whom he had collaborated beforehand on “Legion” and “Lucy within the Sky,” to craft the visible results for the season. Watch the clip under.