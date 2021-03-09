Phoebe Bridgers Enlists Jackson Browne, Covers John Prine for Spotify

5 of the artists which can be up for finest new artist at subsequent Sunday’s Grammy Awards are reimagining their authentic materials in addition to protecting different artists’ songs, at Spotify’s behest — with Phoebe Bridgers and Chika debuting two new recordings to kick off the collection right now.

Others collaborating within the Spotify Singles rollout within the coming days, doing a pair of songs apiece: hip-hop upstart D Smoke on Wednesday, pop breakout Noah Cyrus on Thursday and nation chart-topper Ingrid Andress on Friday. In every case, the artists re-recorded one in all their very own tunes and likewise lined a quantity by a earlier finest new artist nominee.

For her two Spotify recordings, Bridgers hyperlinks herself to a few traditional Seventies singer/songwriters (and we don’t imply guitar-smasher Pete Townshend, or her Twitter arch-nemesis David Crosby).

On her personal signature music, “Kyoto,” she’s joined by Jackson Browne on backing vocals. It’s not her first time sharing vocals with Browne; they teamed as much as sing “Christmas Track” collectively again in 2018. “Kyoto” is up for two Grammys, finest rock music and finest rock efficiency, on high of Bridgers’ nods for finest new artist and finest various music album (“Punisher”).

Maybe an much more welcome addition to Bridgers’ recorded canon can be her cowl of John Prine’s wistful, bittersweet “Summer season’s Finish.” The music is prefaced by a voice-mail recording of Bridgers’ grandfather wishing her a contented birthday from afar. Singing backup on the Prine cowl is Maria Taylor.

And sure, befitting Spotify’s idea, Prine was a finest new artist nominee, all the way in which again in 1973. His Grammy legacy endured: Prine is up for a finest American roots recording Grammy this 12 months, for the music “I Keep in mind Every thing,” launched posthumously after he died of issues from COVID-19 quickly into the pandemic final April. Shortly earlier than his dying, he obtained a 2020 lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy.

Chika joined Bridgers in rolling two songs out Tuesday morning. The singer/rapper turned in a stripped-down model of her personal “U Ought to,” alongside together with her cowl of Billie Eilish’s “My Future.”

Stated Chika, “I picked ‘My Future’ by Billie Eilish as my BNA (finest new artist) cowl for Spotify as a result of the music is gorgeous and presents an attention-grabbing alternative to speak about the place I’m as an artist, particularly on the heels of this nomination. My current is shifting so quick that every passing second is virtually the long run already. And I’m in love with the journey I’m on.”

Bridgers has had an lively partnership with Spotify previous to this. In 2018, she beforehand took half within the Spotify Singles collection, including a canopy of the Remedy’s “Friday I’m in Love” because the B-side to her “Scott Avenue” A-side. Final 12 months, to advertise her “Punisher” album, the streaming service got here up with a customized Instagram lens that permit followers strive on her notorious skeleton jumpsuit, and he or she was invited to curate a Spooky playlist for Halloween.

Titles for the quilt songs nonetheless to return this week on Spotify from D Smoke, Cyrus and Andress are being held again as surprises.