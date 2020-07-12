Phoebe Waller-Bridge comedy Run cancelled after one season

Run, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s newest TV challenge, has been cancelled after one season.

The HBO present, which Waller-Bridge served as government producer, was created by Fleabag and Killing Eve collaborator Vicky Jones.

Run adopted childhood mates Ruby (Merrit Wever) and Billy (Domhnall Gleeson) honouring a pact to reunite ought to one textual content the opposite “run”.

Waller-Bridge starred as Laurel Halliday, a mysterious taxidermist who crosses paths with each leads. The star adopted a North American accent for the function.

“After exploring potential methods of continuous Ruby and Billy’s journey, along with showrunner Vicky Jones, now we have come to the choice that we’ll not be transferring ahead with a second season of Run,” HBO mentioned in an announcement (by way of THR)

Jones had beforehand hoped the present would proceed, telling Deadline she had “a thousand concepts” for a second season.

She added: “It’s known as Run, and so the present has ahead momentum. We will’t simply sit nonetheless within the story.”

Though Run was warmly obtained by critics, attaining a “recent” 80% rating on assessment aggregating web site Rotten Tomatoes, its first season solely achieved a 47% rating amongst viewers.

Whereas obtainable on HBO within the US, UK audiences can watch Run on NOW TV.

Though it seems to be like viewers gained’t see extra episodes of Run, Waller-Bridge has a big-screen challenge within the works: James Bond movie No Time to Die.

The Fleabag lead contributed to the screenplay of the 007 blockbuster, an expertise she just lately described as “actually difficult”.

Talking on BBC Radio 4’s Lady’s Hour, Waller-Bridge mentioned: “The script was there, Cary had a very particular imaginative and prescient for the film and so did Daniel [Craig], and it had been in growth for a very very long time they usually had a script, in order that course of for me was about stepping again and simply saying, ‘I’m going to offer you these choices after which you need to use any of them or you’ll be able to eliminate all of them,’ as a result of everyone was writing on it.

“I imply, there have been simply so many concepts and [it was] so clear to so many individuals. I used to be simply throwing issues on the market and hoping that something sticks.”

She added: “it was actually difficult, and my function there was to attempt to be useful and to supply issues.”

