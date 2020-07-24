Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins His Dark Materials cast as Andrew Scott’s daemon

Sure, you learn that proper. Philip Pullman adaptation His Dark Materials is about to stage a significantly magical reunion in its second season, with new star Andrew Scott revealing that his character’s daemon might be voiced by none aside from Fleabag co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

RadioTimes.com understands that Waller-Bridge’s position (a feminine osprey daemon named Sayan Kötör) will primarily be a small cameo efficiency within the BBC fantasy drama, however Scott (who performs John Parry) was nonetheless extraordinarily excited to play reverse her.

“A lot of what’s lovely to me in regards to the books and the collection is the connection with the daemons,” Scott mentioned through the His Dark Materials panel launched by Comedian-Con @Residence, the web model of San Diego Comedian-Con.

“So I do have a relationship with my daemon – and I believe that is the primary time we’re revealing this, however my daemon goes to be performed by anyone who may be very near me in actual life, which is a younger performer and a author referred to as Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

“I don’t know in the event you’ve heard of her?” he deadpanned.

On this planet of His Dark Materials (and Pullman’s books) daemons are primarily human souls personified as sentient animals, with an in depth psychological and bodily bond between human and daemon that performs into many storylines throughout the collection.

And Scott mentioned that the shut working relationship he developed with Waller-Bridge through the making of her acclaimed BBC collection Fleabag (the place he performed love curiosity The Priest) helped feed into their interplay within the collection, the place she lent her voice to the computer-generated daemon.

“I’m actually thrilled about that, as a result of it’s all about companionship and friendship and loyalty, and that’s what I really feel about Phoebe in my actual life,” Scott mentioned. “So it’s great that that’s occurring.”

We’re certain that Fleabag followers would agree – and for Scott, it was simply certainly one of many points of interest about becoming a member of the His Dark Materials world for season two.

“It was actually thrilling – everyone simply went ballistic in regards to the first season. It’s at all times somewhat bit intimidating to return in, and also you don’t wish to mess it up,” he mentioned.

“But it surely was actually sensible, and I set to work with unbelievable actors. Lin [Manuel-Miranda], a number of my stuff was with Lin and we had such a superb time, we actually did, it was a complete pleasure to do this.”

From battling his internal demons in Fleabag to working alongside them in His Dark Materials, it’s definitely been a little bit of a journey for the previous Scorching Priest – although frankly, we’re a little disillusioned his daemon didn’t change into a fox in any case…

His Dark Materials returns to BBC One and HBO in autumn 2020