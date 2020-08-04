Photo of the proposed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple came in front, it will be magnificent

new Delhi: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust has released magnificent pictures of the proposed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya today. The Trust has written on its Twitter, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will emerge on the world stage as a unique work of grandeur and divinity. Some more images of the internal and external nature of the temple. Also Read – Hanuman Chalisa recited at home, Kamal Nath said – We are sending 11 bricks of silver to Ayodhya

Let us know that Bhumi Pujan of Ram Janmabhoomi temple is being organized in Ayodhya tomorrow i.e. Wednesday 5th August, in which many big leaders and saints including Prime Minister Narendra Modi are going to participate. There will be only five people on stage during the program. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, trust head Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The proposed model of the #RamTemple, the foundation stone laying ceremony of which will be held in UP's #Ayodhya tomorrow. (Pic Source: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra) pic.twitter.com/UirJeSNYMm – ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

The holy soil of about 2000 holy shrines of the country and the holy water of about 100 holy rivers have been sent by Sri Ramabhaktas for the purpose of Bhoomi Pujan. Apart from this, Shankaracharyas and saints from all over the country have sent various gifts in the form of their love and reverence.

175 distinguished guests have been invited for the Bhoomi Poojan program to be held for the construction of Ram temple. Trust general secretary Champat Rai told reporters that the invitation list has been prepared by ‘discussing privately’ with senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi besides senior lawyer K Parasaran and other dignitaries.

Some dignitaries from Ayodhya have been invited. Salil Singhal, nephew of late VHP leader Ashok Singhal, will be ‘Yajman’ in the program.

Nepal’s saints have also been invited because Janakpur also has links with Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Ayodhya. The state government will also issue a postage stamp which is based on the design of the temple. According to Rai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also plant a ‘Parijat’ plant in the campus.