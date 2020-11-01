Photographs: Beverly Hills Prepares for Election Day

Beverly Hills is bracing itself for the upcoming presidential election by boarding up retailer home windows and protecting group artwork items.

A number of artwork items in Beverly Gardens Park, in addition to the enduring Beverly Hills signal, have been lined with tarp in preparation for Election Day unrest. The famed Rodeo Drive is particularly on excessive alert, because it was revealed on Thursday that the road will probably be closed off to each car and pedestrian site visitors for 48 hours, starting Nov. 2 and increasing by way of Nov. 4.

Beverly Hills prepares for unrest after the upcoming election by protecting up home windows and artwork installations on October 31, 2020.

Michael Buckner for Selection

On Saturday, Beverly Hills cops started working 12-hour shifts with no days off, a mandate that can proceed all through the week of the election, in line with KABC. The division can be hiring 80 armed safety guards and dealing with the Santa Paula Police Division’s SWAT staff to arrange for doable unrest.

Michael Buckner for Selection

Trump supporters gathered on Saturday for a rally, which BHPD ultimately declared an illegal meeting. There was one other demonstration close by, and it was reported {that a} struggle broke out between a participant of that rally and a pro-Trump protester. Based on the Los Angeles Occasions, police in riot gear have been standing close by to protect storefronts alongside Rodeo Drive. No arrests have been made.

Trump supporters maintain a rally in Beverly Hills on October 31, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Michael Buckner for Selection

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti has maintained that though the town is getting ready for unrest following the election, that doesn’t imply that there will probably be.

“We’re very ready for the election, however on the identical time I don’t need to purchase right into a narrative that there’s going to be chaos throughout our election,” Garcetti stated throughout a press convention on Oct. 28. “We put together for the worst, however we hope and anticipate typically the very best.”

Since June, Beverly Hills has prohibited protests in residential areas after 9 p.m. They’ve arrested 25 protesters for violating the curfew, and are shifting ahead with prosecution.