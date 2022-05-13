Photographs of a meant new Silent Hill are leaked and temporarily eradicated, it seems that, by way of Konami

A well known leaker shared 4 pictures of a meant new Silent Hill recreation ahead of they had been rapidly got rid of by way of the “rights holder”, main many to consider they had been professional.

The Twitter person Nightfall Golem posted the images ahead of his account used to be locked and photographs got rid of. The leaker later claimed on ResetEra that the copyright declare used to be made by way of Konami, the landlord of Silent Hill.

The deleted pictures had been noticed by way of IGNthey usually seem to turn a handful of accurately horrific environments, together with a dilapidated space and a creepy hallway, at the side of a personality fashion whose face is peeling off to show bits of paper at the back of the outside.

(1/2) Silent Hill leak. There is a lot I am not sharing for now. That is from a moderately new supply for me, however I’ve been given greater than sufficient evidence to consider them. I additionally will point out the names “Anita & Maya”, “SMS Messages”, & this isn’t the one SH recreation in dev. The photographs %.twitter.com/t5MWzNxfFS — AestheticGamer aka Nightfall Golem (@AestheticGamer1) Would possibly 13, 2022

Nightfall Golem I had up to now leaked proper knowledgeparticularly in terms of every other Eastern horror sequence, Resident Evil, and claimed to have “greater than sufficient proof to consider“that those pictures had been actual.

“I can additionally point out the names of ‘Anita and Maya’, ‘SMS Messages’, and this isn’t the one Silent recreation in building“, it provides. “I do know that many will doubt this, however I’ve numerous personal proof to turn out that that is actual.”.

A Silent Hill reboot has been rumored since remaining October, and new knowledge emerged in February, ahead of firing up once more in March, when Konami renewed the franchise’s logo.

The franchise has been dormant since 2012, except an excessively temporary look at PT in 2014. Konami launched the demo to announce a brand new recreation known as Silent Hills, which used to be meant to be directed by way of Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro, however used to be canceled and pulled from the sport. sale a couple of months later.

There are 8 primary video games within the Silent Hill sequence, beginning with the 1999 authentic and finishing with 2012’s Silent Hill: Downpour.

Even though Konami has renewed its trademark for Silent Hill, it hasn’t been as a success in other places, with any person purchasing the SilentHill.com area again in February simply to troll the writer.