Photorealistic graphics and thriller: this is the impressive Korean game that reminds Detroit Become Human

Project M is an interactive movie in Unreal Engine 5 that comes from NCSOFT, responsible for Guild Wards.

What would video games be without Asia? It is true that some negative news for the media comes from there, but even outside of Japan great things are being done that surprised by its graphic section. This is the case of Project M, the latest announced by NCSOFT.

The Koreans, responsible for titles like Guild Wars, are now venturing out with a interactive movie experience that surprises by its levels of realism. You can check it out for yourself in the trailer that heads the news, and you’ll notice that the gameplay approach is reminiscent of the work of Quantic Dream (Detroit: Become Human).

It has no date or platformsProject M is in development for consoles using the benefits of Unreal Engine 5. Without a confirmed date or platforms, we know that he will bet heavily on the narrative, with a premise that starts from a man who seeks revenge for the death of his wife.

The trailer, which lasts about two and a half minutes, shows scenarios with photorealistic appearance and textures, and from the studio they show off the facial expressions and general animation of the characters thanks to the use of 3D scans, motion capture and the implementation of visual effects.

While Project M draws heavy inspiration from cinema, other games simply look like movies because of their high level of realism, as in the trailer for Honor of Kings: World. However, what is attracting our attention lately is the amount of projects that they make use of Unreal Engine 5 to surprise us graphicallysome with really impressive results.

