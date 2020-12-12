PHOTOS: First snowfall of season in Kashmir, Ladakh, snowfall in Uttarakhand and Himachal

new Delhi: Today, the first snowfall of the season has occurred in the plains of Kashmir valley. The high mountainous areas of Jammu and Kashmir received heavy snowfall. “As expected, light to moderate snowfall occurred at night in the plains of the valley, while heavy snowfall occurred in the high hills of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” said an official of the meteorological department. At the same time, there has been snowfall in Uttarakhand (Snowfall in Uttarakhand). Many areas of Uttarakhand were covered with white sheets. Himachal Pradesh also has snow. People are enjoying the snowfall. Also Read – Justice Rajesh Bindal will be acting Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Jammu and Kashmir: Temperature drops in Srinagar as the city gets covered in a blanket of snow. IMD forecasts 'generally cloudy sky with light rain' today in Srinagar; minimum temperature to be 1 ° C & the maximum to be 10 ° C.

The official said, “The weather condition will improve from today. No major snowfall is expected till 20 December. During this time the weather is expected to be mainly dry. ” All major highways including Srinagar-Jammu, Srinagar-Leh and Mughal Road are closed for traffic on Saturday. The Banihal sector of the Srinagar-Jammu highway received about one foot of fresh snow. The minimum temperature was minus 0.6 degree Celsius in Srinagar on Saturday, minus 0.9 in Pahalgam and minus 4 degree Celsius in Gulmarg.

Uttarakhand: Badrinath Temple and the nearby area covered in a blanket of snow after witnessing heavy snowfall. Visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/7O3lRq6qIr – ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

Leh in Ladakh recorded minus 6.1 on Saturday, minus 3 in Kargil and minus 6.3 degrees Celsius in Drass. The minimum night temperature was 10.3 in Jammu city, 8.6 in Katra, minus 0.7 degree Celsius in Batot, 0.2 in Banihal and minus 0.4 degree Celsius in Bhaderwah.

Himachal Pradesh: Rashel village of Lahaul-Spiti district receives fresh snowfall. pic.twitter.com/uz7Zu2ye9I – ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

Lahaul Spiti in Himachal Pradesh also received snowfall. There has been snow in Rachel village here.