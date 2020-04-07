General News

Photoshop tips to boost your skills: Scratch Disk, Image Fill, Masks, Brushes, Vignettes

April 7, 2020
1 Min Read

If you find yourself in a position to boost your Adobe Photoshop skills, check out such a choices to work some magic along with your photos. We start with what to do when your Scratch Disk fills up, then dive correct into pointers for buying started with Content material material-Conscious Fill, Clipping Masks, Brushes, and Vignettes. 

The Photoshop Scratch Disk is full

01 scratch disksJD Sartain / IDG

When the Photoshop Scratch Disk is full, save your work and exit Photoshop to clear the hole. 

To be taught this textual content in full, please click on on proper right here

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment