Phyllis George, ‘NFL Immediately’ Host, Dies at 70 – Variety

Phyllis George, one of many first main feminine sports activities broadcasters, died on Friday on account of problems from a blood dysfunction. She was 70.

George’s profession in entrance of the digicam started in 1974 because the co-host of “Candid Digital camera” on CBS. That very same yr, she then joined the “NFL Immediately” workforce alongside veteran sports activities braodcasters Brent Musburger, Irv Cross and Jimmy the Greek.

She was one of many first ladies to be a significant participant within the TV sports activities world. She additionally helped cowl horse races, just like the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

In 1978, George turned the host of Folks journal’s self-titled leisure present. She then went on to co-anchor the CBS Morning information and interviewed many noteworthy company, together with former First Woman Nancy Reagan.

George received the Miss America magnificence pageant in 1971, and earlier than that she was topped Miss Texas.