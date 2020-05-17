Phyllis George, ‘NFL In the present day’ Host, Dies at 70 – Variety

Phyllis George, one of many first main feminine sports activities broadcasters, died on Friday resulting from problems from a blood dysfunction. She was 70.

George’s profession in entrance of the digicam started in 1974 because the co-host of “Candid Digital camera” on CBS. That very same 12 months, she then joined the “NFL In the present day” workforce alongside veteran sports activities braodcasters Brent Musburger, Irv Cross and Jimmy the Greek. With the workforce, she hosted pre-game discussions and evaluation earlier than Nationwide Soccer League video games.

She was one of many first ladies to be a serious participant within the sports activities TV world. She additionally helped cowl horse races, just like the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

In 1978, George turned the host of Individuals journal’s self-titled leisure present. She then went on to co-anchor the CBS Morning information and interviewed many noteworthy friends, together with former First Girl Nancy Reagan.

George received the Miss America magnificence pageant in 1971, and earlier than that she was topped Miss Texas. After marrying businessman John Y. Brown, who owned Kentucky Fried Hen and have become Kentucky’s governor, she was briefly First Girl of Kentucky. Throughout that stint, she based The Kentucky Museum of Artwork and Craft. A number of retail shops started carrying crafts from the state because of her championing them.

George and Brown later divorced, and they’re the dad and mom of entrepreneur Lincoln Tyler George Brown and CNN White Home corespondent Pamela Ashley Brown.