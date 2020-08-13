Physical hearing may start in two weeks, the committee of judges recommended

new Delhi: Work is going on to start physical hearing in the Supreme Court. It is likely that after two weeks, physical hearing can start in 3 of the 15 courts of the Supreme Court. The committee of 7 judges constituted by the Chief Justice of India organized a meeting for discussion on Tuesday. There was a discussion on starting a physical court in this. Association leaders of the Supreme Court gave this information. Also Read – SSR Case: Bihar Police asked, how was Mumbai Police investigating without registering an FIR?

Let us know that only after the outbreak of the Corona epidemic and after the lockdown in the country, the physical hearing is closed in the court. In such a situation, the Committee of Judges has informed the Bar Association and Advocates on Records regarding physical hearing in the Supreme Court that the hearing can be started on a physical trial basis in at least three courts from Tuesday.

It is feared that the 7-member Bench Committee will soon submit the report to the Chief Justice. There was a lot of enthusiasm among the members of the bar association regarding physical hearing in the court. The Chief Justice of this report will decide when the hearing will be started in full court.

Please tell that a meeting was held between the seven judges of the committee and the leaders of the bar association through video conferencing yesterday. Dushyant Dave, president of SCBA and Shivaji Jadhav, president of SCAORA were also present here. Dave says that we have suggested to the court that the courts should be allowed to run like Sunavai. The system of physical hearing should be resumed in only 4 or 5 courts.