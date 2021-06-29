Physician Tamil Film (2021) | Hotstar | Solid | Trailer | Songs | Free up Date

The movie stars actress Priyanka Mohan of Gang Chief status as the feminine lead. Physician Tamil film additionally options Kavin of Bigg Boss status, Darshan of Kanaa status, Yogi Babu, and Vinay within the vital roles.

Doctor Tamil Movie (2021) | Hotstar | Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release Date

Watch Sivakarthikeyan Physician Film complete HD on-line on Hotstar.

Nelson Dilipkumar says, “It’s an action-comedy; one part of the movie will happen in Chennai and the opposite part might be set in Goa. The explanation we titled it Physician is since the movie has parts which might be associated with docs. Siva will game a brand new glance and has knocked off some pounds, too.”

The Physician movie was once collectively offered via SK Productions and KJR studios. Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero film was once produced via KJR Studios. SK productions fourth movie after Kanaa, Nenjam Undu Nermai Undu Odu Raja, and Vaazhl.

[su_table]

Director Nelson Dilipkumar
Manufacturer Sivakarthikeyan & Kottapadi J Rajesh
Screenplay Nelson Dilipkumar
Style Motion Comedy
Tale Nelson Dilipkumar
Starring Sivakarthikeyan
Song Anirudh Ravichander
Cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan
Editor R Nirmal
Manufacturing Corporate SK Productions and KJR studios
Free up date 2021
Language Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada

[/su_table]

Physician Film Movement Poster

Physician Film Solid

  • Sivakarthikeyan
  • Vinay
  • Priyanka Mohan
  • Yogi Babu
  • Kavin
  • Darshan
  • Archana
  • Zaara
  • Deepa
  • Avanthika Mohan

Physician Film Trailer

Physician Tamil Film Songs

The primary unmarried “Chellama Track” was once composed via Aniruth and the lyrics written via Sivakarthikeyan,

Watch Aniruth’s emotional observe “Nenjame Track” right here,

Physician Film Evaluation

Physician Film Stills

Take a look at some film stills of Sivakarthikeyan’s Physician,

