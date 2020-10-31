‘Physician Unusual’ Director Scott Derrickson Boards ‘Black Cellphone’

“Physician Unusual” filmmaker Scott Derrickson will direct the horror film “Black Cellphone” for Blumhouse and Common Footage.

Derrickson will even co-write the tailored screenplay with Robert Cargill. The duo teamed on the script for “Physician Unusual” and “Sinister.”

“Black Cellphone” is predicated on Joe Hill’s horror novella of the identical identify. The e-book revolves round a useless cinephile, a lonely child, an eight-foot-tall locust and a person locked in a basement stained with the blood of murdered kids. There’s additionally an previous, disconnected phone that rings at evening with calls from the useless.

Mason Thames (“For All Mankind”) and Madeleine McGraw (“Toy Story 4”) will star within the movie. Derrickson, Cargill and Blumhouse topper Jason Blum are producing the pic. Hill will function an govt producer.

Derrickson’s directing credit embody “The Exorcism of Emily Rose” (2005), “Sinister” (2012), “Ship Us From Evil” (2014) and the 2016 Marvel Cinematic Universe movie “Physician Unusual,” which grossed $677 million worldwide. He was hooked up to direct the sequel, “Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity,” however exited earlier this 12 months on account of artistic variations.

Derrickson is repped by WME, Brillstein Leisure Companions and Ziffren Brittenham. Cargill is represented by WME and Brillstein Leisure Companions. Thames is represented by AKA Expertise Company, MC Expertise Administration and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. McGraw is represented by Coast to Coast Expertise Group, The Burstein Firm and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Hill is represented by Hotchkiss Every day & Associates and The Choate Company. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.