‘Physician Who’ Releases Trailer for Dalek-Filled New Year’s Day Special

“Physician Who” is bringing in 2021 with an action-packed New Yr’s Day particular titled “Revolution of the Daleks.”

The trailer highlights the slew of visitor stars that seem within the particular, together with John Barrowman, who will reprise his function as Captain Jack Harkness; Chris Noth as Jack Robertson, Dame Harriet Walker and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett. And, after all, there are various a Dalek, in search of to “Exterminate” the “Physician Who” crew.

On the finish of Season 12, the Thirteenth Physician — performed by Jodie Whittaker — was locked away in a high-security alien jail. Yaz, Ryan and Graham have been carrying on with their lives, till they notice {that a} Dalek storm is brewing. However, how do you struggle Daleks with out the Physician? Though they’ve the assistance of Captain Jack, the vacation particular will see the crew embarking on one in every of their most difficult adventures but.

“We’ve crammed this 12 months’s Physician Who particular with an explosion of extraordinary performing expertise,” “Physician Who” govt producer Chris Chibnall stated in an announcement. “The place else would you get British performing royalty, a globally famend U.S. display star, an (inter)nationwide treasure of stage and display and one in every of Britain’s hottest younger actors — simply within the visitor forged! Put these along with Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole (and Daleks! Did I point out Daleks!) — and also you get a forged to be exterminated for. And issues will explode. Promise.”

“Revolution of the Daleks” will air on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BBC America. Watch the complete trailer beneath.