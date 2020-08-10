‘Physician Who’ Star Christopher Eccleston Returns in Audio Series

Christopher Eccleston, the Ninth Physician, is returning to the “Physician Who” franchise in a model new audio collection subsequent 12 months.

The actor initially performed the long-lasting sci-fi character in 2005 in the course of the first season of the BBC collection’ revival, and now’s set to return 15 years later, albeit in a brand new format. A 12-episode audio collection with Eccleston and a full forged will start being launched in Might 2021.

“After 15 years will probably be thrilling to revisit the Ninth Physician’s world, bringing again to life a personality I like taking part in,” Eccleston stated in a press release.

The audio collection will likely be created by Massive End Productions, a manufacturing firm, writer and distributor of CDs, audio tales and books. The corporate has beforehand launched different “Physician Who” tales in addition to “Torchwood,” “Sherlock Holmes,” “Darkish Shadow” and extra.

“I first talked to Christopher about returning to the position of the Physician on the Gallifrey One conference in February this 12 months. Christopher stated he was having fun with assembly the followers and was happy that his Physician was remembered so fondly. He indicated he can be open to discussing a venture with Massive End,” the corporate’s chairman Jason Haigh-Ellery stated in a press release. “After which the pandemic occurred and time moved each shortly and really slowly. Over latest months, concepts have been exchanged and discussions had. I’m so happy that Christopher has determined to return to the position with us — and I’m excited to welcome him to the Massive End household as we uncover the brand new adventures of the Ninth Physician.”

“Physician Who: The Ninth Physician Adventures” will likely be launched as a four-disc collectors’ version set or obtainable to obtain with behind-the-scenes extras.