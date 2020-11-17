Picabo Street Documentary Launches With Lindsey Vonn, Frank Marshall

Olympic Channel has began manufacturing on a documentary on gold medalist skier Picabo Street, directed by Lindsey Vonn and Frank Marshall, Selection has realized solely.

Street gained the gold within the Tremendous-G on the 1998 Olympic Winter Video games in Nagano, Japan. She additionally gained the silver medal within the downhill on the 1994 Olympics. The movie, slated for launch in 2022, will discover Street’s childhood, her tough highway to the gold medal, rise to fame and enduring legacy.

The challenge shall be Vonn’s first movie challenge by way of her new manufacturing firm Après Productions. Vonn, who the downhill gold medal in 2010, co-founded Après Productions together with her accomplice and longtime good friend, Claire Brown, to create content material that can inform untold athlete’s tales.

The Picabo Street movie challenge shall be a part of the Olympic Channel’s signature documentary sequence, “5 Rings Movies,” produced by Marshall and Mandalay Sports activities Media. Marshall, whose producing credit embody the “Jason Bourne,” “Jurassic World” and “Indiana Jones” franchises, serves as govt producer alongside MSM’s Mike Tollin and Jon Weinbach whose current credit embody “The Final Dance.” Greg Groggel will function govt producer for the Olympic Channel.

Marshall has acquired Greatest Image Academy Award nominations for “Raiders of the Misplaced Ark,” “The Colour Purple,” “The Sixth Sense,” “Seabiscuit” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” He acquired the Academy’s Irving G. Thalberg Award in 2018.

Earlier launched documentaries within the “5 Rings Movies” sequence embody “The Nagano Tapes,” the story of the underdog Czech Republic’s gold medal win in males’s ice hockey in 1998, directed by Ondrej Hudecek; “The Individuals’s Fighters,” which examines Cuba’s boxing tradition and highlights the profession of Teofilo Stevenson, directed by Peter Berg; and “The Golden Era,” which spotlights the Argentine Males’s Nationwide Group’s gold on the Athens 2004 Olympic Basketball Event, directed by Juan Jose Campanella.