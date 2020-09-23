Picking Scabs Production Venture Hatched by See-Noticed, Samantha Strauss

Iain Canning and Emile Sherman’s See-Noticed Movies has teamed up with three-time Australian Writers Guild award-winner Samantha Strauss to arrange a three way partnership manufacturing firm. Picking Scabs might be based mostly in Australia and develop initiatives for Strauss to write down and produce with See-Noticed Movies in each Australia and worldwide.

See-Noticed and Strauss not too long ago labored collectively on darkish comedy collection “The Finish,” which Strauss created and wrote. The present is a co-production between Sky UK and Foxtel Australia, that’s government produced by Strauss and See-Noticed’s Rachel Gardner, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, alongside Sherman and Canning. Starring Harriet Walter (“Succession”) and Frances O’Connor (“The Lacking”), it’s directed by Jessica M. Thompson and Jonathan Brough and can air within the U.S. on Showtime from 2021.

See-Noticed’s producer/government producer Gardner will work carefully with Strauss on the Picking Scabs improvement slate.

“We wish to inform tales which might be a bit itchy and quite a bit addictive; that dig beneath the scab and damaged pores and skin and examine all types of wounds that haven’t healed correctly. Allow them to bleed, weep and breathe,” mentioned Strauss in a press release.

“We’re thrilled to formalize this already nice relationship with Sam and have a number of groundbreaking initiatives in improvement. Paradoxically, ‘The Finish’ was only the start,” mentioned See-Noticed’s head of tv, Jamie Laurenson.

Strauss co-created the hit Australian teen drama collection “Dance Academy,” which screened in over 160 nations and was nominated for 2 Worldwide Emmys, and gained probably the most excellent youngsters’s collection Logie awards in 2012 and 2013. Strauss was the lead author on all 65 episodes.

Exterior of the Picking Scabs enterprise, Strauss is a author and government producer on “9 Excellent Strangers,” starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, produced by Made Up Tales and Blossom Movies, which is at the moment filming. She is adapting one other of Liane Moriarty’s novels as a tv collection for a similar producers.

She not too long ago wrote “The President’s Astrologer” for John Madden to direct, with Damian Jones producing for Fox Searchlight and Movie 4. She has a pilot cope with the ABC Community with Tom McCarthy’s manufacturing firm, Sluggish Pony.

Her previous writing credit embody “Dance Academy: The Film,” “The Incorrect Lady”, as script producer and lead author, and the telemovie “Mary: The Making Of A Princess” (each for Community Ten). Strauss has been individually nominated for six Australian Author’s Guild Awards and gained thrice.

“Samantha is a uncommon expertise, one which is ready to marry her immense creative items with a eager understanding of the enterprise, and lead initiatives which might be each vital darlings and industrial successes,” mentioned Gardner. “Our sensibilities in each areas are deeply aligned, and I look ahead to creating magical tv collectively.”

With places of work in London and Sydney, See-Noticed has a observe document in movie that features “Lion,” “The King’s Speech” and “Widows.” “Ammonite,” by Francis Lee, starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan, not too long ago premiered on the Toronto Movie Competition. Additionally on its slate are “Operation Mincemeat” and “The Energy of the Canine” are upcoming.

See-Noticed’s TV initiatives within the pipeline embody Colin Farrell-starring “The North Water” for BBC Two, Gary Oldman-starring “Sluggish Horses” for Apple TV Plus, and Keira Knightley-starring “The Essex Serpent,” additionally for Apple.