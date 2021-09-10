Pico Monaco and Mariano Zabaleta revealed unknown details of the friendship between Peque Schwartzman and Ben Stiller

The pair of Mariano zabaleta and Juan Monaco is part of a show that goes beyond tennis. The protagonists who for years were part of the Argentine delegation in various world tournaments, currently have their moment of fun on the screen of ESPN and Star+.

The binomial is found in USA covering the US Open and within the charisma that they squander daily, they also contribute anecdotes and experiences of what happens on the circuit.

One of the most prominent episodes in recent days was with the figure of Hollywood, Ben Stiller. The actor, the star of countless comedies such as Crazy about mary and My girlfriend’s family, has a close link with Diego Schwartzman, the best singlist Argentine today.

“Yesterday he Small went to dinner with him. He was walking around seven in the afternoon, his phone rang and it was Ben Stiller! It looked like a movie. He went with the girlfriend and invited them to a booth, where they went up an elevator and had a room for them”, He described with amazement Pico.

“The guy is a tennis fanatic. He always went to see Rafa’s games and he had wanted to see Peque for a long time. These are things that happen in the world of tennis and in the world of Peque“Added the Negro.

It should be remembered that Schwartzman lost to the Dutch Botic Van de Zandschulp by 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 5-7 and 6-1 and said goodbye in the round of 16 of the fourth and last Grand Slam of the season, which takes place on a concrete surface in New York.

The porteño fell after a battle of more than 4 hours in which he had managed to overcome two sets against. Schwartzman, located in the post 14th in the ATP world rankings; lost to the young man who stands in the place 117 of the international ranking on the court Louis Armstrong from the New York complex of Flushing Meadows.

The Small was summoned by the captain of the Argentine tennis team, Gaston Gaudio, for the Davis Cup series against Belarus. The porteño will be accompanied by Federico Coria, Guido Pella, Horacio Zeballos and Máximo González.

The Argentine team will host the Belarusians on September 18 and 19 at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo, for the reclassification playoffs for the World Group I.

Schwartzman and Pella are the main rackets of the national team, but both have not played in the Davis Cup since end of 2019 in Madrid when Argentina lost in the quarterfinals against Spain.

For its part, the cast chosen by Aliaksandr Vasileuski, the visiting captain, how many youthful protagonists: Martin Borisiouk (21 years old, 1325 singles and 891 doubles), Alexander Zgirovsky (20 years old, 1138 in singles and 1241 in doubles), Erik Arutiunian (16 years old, 36 in the ITF Junior ranking) and Daniil Ostapenkov (18 years old, 60 ITF Junior).

Argentina champion of the Davis Cup once in its history, in 2016 on Zagreb (3-2 to Croatia in the final), with the team that had as captain Daniel Orsanic and had in that definition the tandilense Juan Martin del Potro, the stellar figure, more Leonardo Mayer, the bahiense Pella and Federico Delbonis, the hero of the series with his victory in the fifth point over the Croatian giant Ivo Karlovic.

