Picture Tree International Scores Mexican Social Comedy ‘Domingo’

Berlin-based Picture Tree International has picked up world gross sales rights to Mexican director Raúl López Echeverría’s characteristic debut, the socially aware soccer comedy “Domingo,” and can introduce the movie, in closing postproduction, to consumers at Latin American movie market Ventana Sur this week.

The movie tells the story of Domingo, a person of 55 dwelling in a poor suburb of Guadalajara. When his spouse abruptly leaves him, he decides to do the whole lot in his energy to comprehend his lifelong dream of changing into an expert soccer commentator. Each Sunday, he commentates on native novice matches. But he might by no means think about how a lot his impassioned commentaries are altering the lifetime of his neighborhood.

In accordance with the director, the screenplay of “Domingo” was impressed by observing sure working-class districts within the suburbs of Guadalajara, the place soccer grounds are a central a part of the neighborhood and expensive to the inhabitants’ hearts.

“The best way during which communities are constructed round such soccer grounds, how inhabitants create relationships there, to face financial difficulties and the dearth of infrastructure, are my essential sources of inspiration for this story,” he stated.

López Echeverría graduated from the Picture and Sound Division of the College of Guadalajara in 1998. In 2003, his brief movie “La Puerta” was awarded finest brief movie on the Impartial International Movie Competition of New York. In 2011 he directed the characteristic documentary “El Ultimo Bolero,” and in 2015, his fiction brief movie “Domingo” was chosen by a number of worldwide movie festivals. Since 2013, he has been a part of the choice committee of the Guadalajara Movie Competition. He additionally teaches filmmaking on the College of Guadalajara.

“Domingo” is produced by Sébastien Aubert via his French firm Adastra Movie, along with Jorge Díaz Sánchez, Kinesis Movie Home in Mexico and Elly Senger-Weiss at Austrian Elly Movies.

PTI’s lineup at Ventana Sur additionally contains the Dutch Oscar entry “Bulado”; San Sebastian competitors title “Wu Hai”; the Cannes-labeled Fassbinder-biopic “Enfant Horrible”; and “Go Youth!” by Carlos Armella, which simply celebrated its native premiere at Morelia Movie Competition.