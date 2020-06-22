Picture Tree Intl. Picks Up Dramedy ‘Diana’s Wedding ceremony’ – Variety

Picture Tree Intl. has acquired worldwide gross sales rights to the Norwegian romantic comedy “Diana’s Wedding ceremony,” directed by Charlotte Blom, and can promoting the movie at Cannes Market On-line.

Nordisk Movie will deal with distribution within the Scandinavian territories, with a theatrical launch in Norway scheduled for Sept. 25.

The movie, described as a “bittersweet tribute to like,” tells the story of Liv and Terje, and the unconventional, stormy marriage they embark on the exact same day as Diana Spencer and Prince Charles change vows in London. To their daughter, Diana, they’re in all probability the worst mother and father on the earth, they continuously struggle but are miraculously nonetheless in love by the point Diana is making ready for her personal marriage 30 years later.

“Diana’s Wedding ceremony” is director Blom’s second function after “Staying Alive” in 2015. She labored from a script she wrote with Mette M. Bølstad. The 2 leads are performed by Marie Blokhus, final seen in Harald Zwart’s “The 12th Man,” and Pål Sverre Hagen, who not too long ago performed the title character in Espen Sandberg’s epic “Amundsen,” in regards to the Norwegian explorer.

Associated Tales

The movie was first offered as a piece in progress on the Nordic Movie Market in Goteborg earlier this yr. It’s produced by Maipo Movie’s Synnøve Hørsdal, and co-produced by Charlotta Denward of Avanti Movie in Sweden. Each the Norwegian and Swedish movie institutes supported the manufacturing.

“It’s a fully attractive, bittersweet tribute to like that we’re satisfied will heat many hearts, and put a smile on the face of movie lovers internationally, and perhaps even save one or two marriages,” mentioned companions and co-managing administrators of Picture Tree Intl. Yuan and Andreas Rothbauer.

Patrons will likely be offered with a promo and chosen scenes from the movie on the Cannes Market, the place Picture Tree Intl. may even launch gross sales on “Enfant Horrible,” the movie about German director Rainer Maria Fassbinder by Oscar Roehler. The biopic was not too long ago introduced as one of many titles of the Cannes Official Choice 2020. Different new titles within the lineup embody “God You’re Such a Pr–okay” with Til Schweiger, heist film “The Black Sq.,” starring Sandra Hueller, in addition to “Helene” by Finland’s Antti Jokinen.

A promo reel with present and upcoming movies will likely be screened on the market, together with the primary clips from “A Stasi Comedy” by Leander Haussmann, and starring David Kross (“The Reader,” “Balloon”).