Picture Tree Picks Up Danish Comedy Drama ‘Persona Non Grata’

Picture Tree Worldwide has acquired worldwide rights to Danish director Lisa Jespersen’s function debut, the comedy drama “Persona Non Grata” (Hvor Kragerne Vender), and can introduce the movie to patrons on the upcoming Nordic Movie Market, after its launch in Nordic Competitors through the on-line version of Goteborg Movie Pageant this week. Selection has been given unique entry to the trailer.

The movie follows Laura who has distanced herself from her household within the countryside, and moved to Copenhagen to reside the bohemian life-style as a author. When she is pressured to return house to attend her brother’s wedding ceremony, she discovers that he’s about to marry her worst childhood enemy Catrine. Laura realizes that Catrine has taken over her place within the household and is now able to do something to get it again.

Jespersen studied movie directing on the Nationwide Movie Faculty of Denmark, and has made a handful of quick movies – all with an curiosity within the comedian side of individuals’s existential crises. Her commencement movie “September” obtained plenty of consideration for its correct and uncompromising portrait of a lady in her sixties and the difficulties that include age.

“Persona Non Grata” is produced by Daniel Mühlendorph of the younger, prolific manufacturing firm Hyaene Movie (“Sons of Denmark,” “Blokhavn”) and stars Rosalinde Mynster as Laura (“A Royal Affair,” “Reality About Males”) and Bodil Jørgensen (“The Idiots,” “Nothing’s All Dangerous”) as her mom. Lars von Trier’s common director of images Manuel Alberto Claro lensed the movie. “Persona Non Grata” was financed by way of the Danish New Display screen program run by the Danish Movie Institute. Nordisk Movie handles distribution within the Scandinavian territory and is aiming at a Danish theatrical launch in the summertime 2021.

In addition to “Persona Non Grata,” PTI may also current Norwegian romantic comedy “Diana’s Wedding ceremony” by Charlotte Blom on the Nordic Movie Market. Different current Nordic titles within the lineup embody Finnish interval drama “Helene” by Antti Jokinen, and final yr’s winner of the Nordic Competitors in Goteborg, “Watch out for Youngsters” by Dag Johan Haugerud.