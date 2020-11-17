Pieces of a Woman Trailer: Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf Cope With Loss

“Pieces of a Woman,” starring Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf in critically lauded main performances, debuted its first heart-wrenching trailer on Tuesday.

Directed by Hungarian filmmaker Kornél Mundruczó, the movie is a resonant drama about a Boston couple devastated by the loss of their child after delivery.

Kirby portrays an upper-middle class younger lady named Martha, who contrasts together with her husband (LaBeouf), a blue-collar employee named Sean. The couple navigates preexisting struggles, corresponding to Martha’s trauma as a end result of her domineering mom (Ellen Burstyn), who by no means permitted of the couple; and Sean’s habit amid the continued misery of dropping a baby, whose delivery appeared to be the one hope of holding the 2 collectively.

Directed from a script by Kata Wéber, one of Selection’s 10 Screenwriters to Watch, the film facilities on the authorized fallout and emotional responses following the tragedy of a failed dwelling delivery by the hands of a confused midwife, who faces fees of prison negligence. The story is predicated on Wéber and Mundruczó’s shared private expertise, serving because the latter’s first English-language function.

The movie, for which Netflix brokered a worldwide distribution deal, additionally options Molly Parker because the midwife, Sarah Snook as Martha’s cousin and lawyer, Iliza Shlesinger as Martha’s sister and Benny Safdie as Shlesinger’s husband.

Martin Scorsese served as an govt producer on the venture, together with producers Kevin Turen and Ashley Levinson of Little Lamb Productions, and Aaron Ryder. Sam Levinson, Stuart Manashil, Viktória Petrányi, Jason Material, Richard McConnell, Suraj Maraboyina for Inventive Wealth Media, Aaron Gilbert for BRON Studios and Steven Thibault additionally govt produced. For the movie, Kirby gained one of the best actress prize on the Venice Movie Competition.

Watch the trailer under.