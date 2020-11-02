Pierce Brosnan, Helena Bonham Carter to Star in ‘Not Bloody Seemingly’

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”) and Pierce Brosnan (“Mamma Mia!”) will star in “Not Bloody Seemingly,” from author/director Joel Hopkins (“Hampstead”).

The movie will discover the true story behind the 1914 West Finish manufacturing of George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion,” which was later re-made into Oscar-winning musical “My Honest Girl.”

Cornerstone Movies is dealing with the worldwide gross sales rights and can begin gross sales on the American Movie Market.

“Not Bloody Seemingly” was developed and is produced by Adam Rolston and David Braithwaite (“A Road Cat Named Bob”)

beneath their new banner Studio Footage. It should go into manufacturing in the U.Okay. in the spring of 2021.

Rolston and Braithwaite mentioned: “That is precisely the sort of movie the world wants proper now. A feel-good story that can make you snigger and make you cry for the correct causes.”

Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder of Cornerstone mentioned: “Joel’s splendidly entertaining script breathes new life into probably the most beloved of Shaw’s performs and the casting of Helena Bonham Carter and Pierce Brosnan will make this a powerful business proposition for patrons around the globe.”

Cornerstone is a London and Los Angeles based mostly manufacturing, gross sales and financing firm. Cornerstone’s slate consists of Craig Roberts’ “The Unbelievable Flitcrofts,” starring Mark Rylance; Jon Wright’s “The Little Individuals,” the remake of cult basic “The Changeling” directed by Anders Engström; and Mike Leigh’s untitled 2021 venture.

Hopkins gained the Carl Foreman Award for probably the most promising newcomer on the 2001 BAFTA awards for “Bounce Tomorrow.”