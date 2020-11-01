Pierce Brosnan Pays Tribute to Sean Connery: ‘My Greatest James Bond’

Pierce Brosnan took to Instagram on Saturday to honor his fellow James Bond actor Sean Connery, who died in his sleep on the age of 90.

“Sir Sean Connery, you had been my biggest James Bond as a boy, and as a person who grew to become James Bond himself. You solid an extended shadow of cinematic splendor that can dwell on ceaselessly,” Brosnan wrote alongside a black-and-white image of the late actor. “You led the way in which for us all who adopted in your iconic foot steps. Every man in his flip seemed to you with reverence and admiration as we solid forward with our personal interpretations of the function.”

Brosnan added, “You had been mighty in each method, as an actor and as a person, and can stay so until the tip of time. You had been beloved by the world, and will probably be missed. God bless, relaxation now, be at peace.”

Brosnan was the fifth actor to play the storied undercover agent, starring in 4 movies within the franchise from 1995 to 2002. Connery was the primary to ever painting Bond, taking part in him in seven movies between 1962 and 1983.

Daniel Craig, who presently portrays Bond, additionally remembered Connery on Saturday, calling him “one of many true greats of cinema.”