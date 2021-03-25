Pierce Brosnan stars as Doctor Fate in Black Adam alongside Dwayne Johnson

The Rock has found a new adversary: Pierce Brosnan to play Kent Nelson, better known as Doctor Fate, in the upcoming Black Adam movie, as The Hollywood Reporter has reported and Deadline has confirmed.

Brosnan is the latest key cast member to be added to a film that will serve as the big screen debut for the Justice Society of America. Doctor Destiny is the founding member of this group and possesses sorcery abilities bestowed on him by the Helmet of Destiny. The character first debuted in 1940’s More Fun Comics # 5.

Image Credits: Getty / DC

The antihero Black Adam, played by Dwayne Johnson, will take on the Justice Society of America in the film. Other cast members already announced include Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

While this marks Pierce Brosnan’s first foray into the realm of comic book adaptations, we can’t say he’s a rookie in big movie productions. He has recently starred in action films such as The Foreigner and The November Man. Last year he appeared in the Netflix musical Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Black Adam will be New Line / DC’s second film production after Shazam in 2019. Initially, Dwayne Johnson was set to play the Shazam! Villain, but plans were changed to give the star his own solo film.

We’ve recently compiled all of the DC movies and series coming up in 2021 (and beyond), so you know what plans there are in addition to this Black Adam adaptation.