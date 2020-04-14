Pierce confesses to killing Graham in Emmerdale – is Vanessa next?

The reality about Graham Foster’s homicide is now out in the open after Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) confessed to the crime – however the particular person he advised is being held hostage and fearing for his or her life, and will nicely grow to be his subsequent sufferer.

Emmerdale‘s dramatic double invoice on Thursday 13th February noticed creepy Pierce emerge from the shadows and make his transfer, kidnapping Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) and younger son Johnny once they noticed him, then holding each in opposition to their will at Mulberry Cottage, at present empty with Laurel Thomas and household in Australia for Sandy Thomas’s funeral.

Vexed vet Vanessa, tied up and terrified, was aghast to hear greatest good friend Rhona Goskirk’s rapist husband believes he can win again his ex. Locking Johnny upstairs and taking Vanessa’s cellphone, toxic Pierce insisted he’d let his quarry free as soon as he’d seen Rhona they usually’d gone off into the sundown collectively.

Distressed by his delusion, Vanessa warned folks could be on the lookout for her and his depraved plan could be foiled. Sadly, fiancée Charity Dingle thinks her different half has stropped off to Disneyland Paris with Johnny on what ought to’ve been their honeymoon, following their fallout over Charity stealing Graham’s cash, so is unlikely to be sending out any search events.

Pierce additionally delivered the bombshell that he had killed Graham in a twisted bid to defend Rhona from the person he dismissed as a “thug,” and never worthy of her love. Now Vanessa is aware of the reality about Mr Foster’s demise, it places her in much more hazard as Pierce can have to guarantee her silence if he does launch her…

“Simply seeing Pierce was a giant shock, now she’s trapped in a home with him and Johnny is upstairs so she will be able to’t see her son,” says Hardwick. “It’s a horrific state of affairs as she is aware of what Pierce is able to. Vanessa was the primary one to see via him all these years in the past, and is fearful of what he may do to her in revenge…”

Pierce spiralled from calm and calculated as he spoke of “Speaking Rhona spherical,” and “Placing issues proper,” to changing into extra manic by the top of the episode as he began to lose the plot considerably. What has he acquired deliberate for his prisoner? Will anybody hear her screams?

Go to our devoted Emmerdale web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers.