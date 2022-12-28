Pierluigi Collina spoke about the participation of whistling women in Qatar 2022

Karen Díaz, the first Mexican referee to attend a World Cup. Photo: FMF

Pierluigi Collinapresident of the committee of referees of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) delved into the participation of the whistlers who will participate in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, including Karen Díaz, the First Mexican judge to participate in the World Cup.

For this edition of Qatar 2022, Collina assured that he spoke with Stéphanie Frappart, from France; Salima Mukansanga, from Rwanda; Yoshimi Yamashita, from Japan; Neuza Back, from Brazil, Kathryn Nesbitt, from the United States and the Mexican Karen DiazI also confirm that they are not by gender, but because they represent the best of international arbitration

“Attention will always be drawn to these issues,” said the Italian, who is passionate when it comes to talking about arbitration. On the restrictions on the subject of gender, Pierlluigi minimizes it, since in what corresponds to his area the subject is observed with great neutrality: “They are here as part of the FIFA and ready to officiate all kinds of matches”, he remarked.

Soccer Football – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Referees Media Briefing – Main Media Center, Doha, Qatar – November 18, 2022 Chairman of the FIFA referees committee, Pierluigi Collina during the briefing REUTERS/John Sibley

It was in mid-May through a statement where the FIFA appointed among the five confederations the 129 referees who will be present in the different matches of the World Cup in Qatar 2022. In total, there are 36 main referees, 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials.

In addition to Karen Díaz, there will be five whistlers who will represent Mexico, it is about Cesar Arturo Ramos, Miguel Angel Hernandez Paredes, Alberto Morin Mendez, Fernando Guerrero Ramirez y Karen Janet Diaz Medina.

Prior to her induction as part of the team that will go to Qatar, the Mexican in a press conference with leaders of the Federal Government such as: One from Luisapresident of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF); Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE), offered a few words to the Mexican press where she said she was proud to now transcend internationally.

Who will be the Mexican referees at the Qatar 2022 World Cup (Photo: Special Infobae/Jovani Perez)

“We found in the sport of soccer a democratic space, where we can all enhance our talent; tear down stereotypes and make our community more inclusive, more open and capable of offering us spaces in all areas”, she stressed.

Karen Janet is an assistant referee with a professional career of more than a decade. She was born in the capital of Aguascalientes and is 38 years old. His debut dates back to 2009, but within the highest category of Mexican soccer, Liga MX, it took place in 2016 during a regular season match between the teams from Pachuca and León. In 2018, the FIFA badge was designated for the first time.

Díaz’s career has been characterized by marking turning points in the incorporation of women in the whistling circuit in Mexico. She has participated in tournaments such as the Barranquilla 2018 Central American Games, the 2018 Concacaf U-20 World Cup, the 2019 Concacaf U-17 World Cup and the Concacaf Men’s World Cup.

Marcelo Ebrard with Yon de Luisa and Karen Diaz, president of the FMF and Mexican referee who will participate in the World Cup in Qatar (Photo: Twitter/@m_ebrard)

Inspired by her dad, Salvador Díaz, Karen was interested in soccer from a very early age.. With a family immersed in charreria, both her father and she were the members of the family who strayed the furthest from tradition.

With school as a priority, he was able to finish his degree in Agroindustrial Engineering and then dedicate himself to whistling. In statements for the Mexican Football Federation, Díaz Medina narrates that In his first experience, he received 55 pesos as payment in his native Aguascalientes.

