Pierre Gasly once again threw a dart at Checo Pérez: “He is a second pilot”

When it seemed that relations between Pierre Gasly y Sergio Pérez had come to fruition, especially when it comes to press statements, the French driver decided to break the ice on the recent renewal of Czech con Red Bullwhich was announced after the historic triumph of the Mexican in Monaco.

On this occasion the 26-year-old mentioned that he was not surprised by the extent of Czech Pérez until 2024 with Red Bullsince in his view, he met all the requirements for a second pilotin a statement that could be understood as a blow towards his aspirations as a candidate for the titlea debate that has been accentuated after his last victory.

“It makes sense and it is not a surprise (the renewal). If you look at what a second rider has to give, Perez meets all the requirements”, expressed Gasly for the Dutch newspaper The Telegraphin a statement that is also related to the powerful position of Max Verstappen in Red Bull Racing and with another dart to the economic support that the Guadalajara has:

“He is performing well this season, he is fast, he has financial backing, a lot of experience and he brings good comments to the team”

Checo Pérez and Pierre Gasly do not have a bad personal relationship, but rather a professional dispute over a place at Red Bull (Photo: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca)

In this way, the French driver hinted that his career aspirations go beyond being a second driver or prevailing in a mid-table team, as he stressed that his goal is to be World Championsomething that at the moment is between the Ferrari and Red Bull drivers.

“On the other hand, this decision has an impact on my career and ambitions,” Pierre mentioned about his future, since his contract expires after the 2023 season. “That is why we must now see how we proceed. My ambitions are higher than just fighting for a place in the Top 10I want more than that ”, he sentenced about it.

It should be remembered that Gasly already had an opportunity as teammate Max Verstappen in 2019, when the subsidiary team, then called Toro Rosso, was relegated in the middle of the season due to its irregular performance and constant accidents.

“I have shown in recent years what I am capable of. For now, I am fully committed to AlphaTauri. Even in the most difficult moments because this year we are not as competitive as last season”, said Pierre prior to the Azerbaijan GP.

Pierre Gasly accumulates four complete seasons in Formula 1, with three podiums and one victory included in his record (Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

Because Gasly’s contract with AlphaTauri is until 2023, could not renew with the second Red Bull team and seek contracts with top teams; However, not all the candidate teams have spaces for 2023, so they will remain one more year in the subsidiary.

Ferrari has Leclerc and Sainz until 2024Mercedes with Hamilton and Russell until 2023, and McLaren with Norris and Ricciardo until 2025 and 2023, respectively, so there would be a chance at a place in the last two but after the end of next season.

On the other hand and one step below, Alpine has Alonso until 2022 and Ocon until 2024; Aston Martin with Vettel until 2022 and Lance Stroll with an indefinite contract; Williams with Latifi and Albon until 2022like Zhou and Alfa Romeowhile Valtteri Bottas still has one more year of bond until 2023.

