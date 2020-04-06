Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid give update on Kate Garraway’s husband’s condition

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid have given an update on colleague Kate Garraway’s husband, Derek Draper, who examined optimistic for coronavirus.

Draper was admitted to hospital final Monday (30th March) with signs of the virus. Following a optimistic take a look at outcome, he’s presently in intensive care, in keeping with a spokesperson for Garraway.

The Good Morning Britain co-presenters despatched Garraway a message of assist, with Reid saying: “I do know I communicate for all the staff and all of our viewers once we ship our like to Kate Garraway and her husband Derek Draper.

“We ship him each ounce of energy as he recovers from coronavirus. Our like to him and Kate Garraway.”

Morgan went on to thank the NHS staff earlier than including, “[Kate and Derek] are going via what so many households are going via. It’s agonising. I hope all of it turns up OK”.

Garraway’s spokesperson confirmed Draper’s prognosis on Friday, stating: “Kate’s husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being handled in intensive care with a confirmed case of COVID-19. He was admitted on Monday and has since examined optimistic for the virus.

“Kate hasn’t been examined, nonetheless she has additionally been displaying delicate signs, additionally since Monday, and in consequence has been on strict isolation along with her youngsters at dwelling.”

