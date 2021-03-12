Piers Morgan Demands Apology From CBS’ ‘The Speak’ on Sharon Osbourne

Piers Morgan, the combative former host of “Good Morning Britain,” has fired his newest broadside, demanding an apology from CBS present “The Speak.”

On Friday, hours after his good friend Sharon Osbourne clarified her stance following accusations of racism on “The Speak,” which she co-hosts, Morgan sprung to her defence.

“Sharon’s been shamed & bullied into apologising for defending me towards colleagues accusing me of racism as a result of I don’t consider Meghan Markle’s bullsh*t,” Morgan tweeted. “That is the place we’ve reached. I demand an apology from these @TheTalkCBS bullies for his or her disgraceful slurs towards ME.”

Osbourne had tweeted earlier: “After some reflection, after sitting along with your feedback & sitting with my coronary heart I want to deal with the dialogue on ‘The Speak’ this previous Wednesday. I’ve at all times been embraced with a lot love & help from the Black group & I’ve deep respect & love for the Black group. To anybody of color that I offended and/or to anybody that feels confused or let down by what I stated, I’m actually sorry.

“I panicked, felt blindsided, obtained defensive & allowed my concern & horror of being accused of being racist take over. There are only a few issues that damage my coronary heart greater than racism so to really feel related to that spun me quick! I’m not good, I’m nonetheless studying like the remainder of us & will proceed to be taught, hear and do higher.

“Please hear me once I say I don’t condone racism, misogyny or bullying. I ought to have been extra particular about that in my tweet. I’ll at all times help freedom of speech, however now I see how I unintentionally didn’t make that clear distinction.

“I hope we will collectively proceed to be taught from one another & from ourselves so we will all proceed to pave the way in which for a lot wanted progress & change. The group on this platform means quite a bit to me. I hope we will all maintain one another up with accountability, compassion & love throughout this highly effective time of paving the way in which for a lot wanted change.”

Osbourne was amongst those that publicly defended Morgan following his remarks about Meghan Markle and subsequent exit from ITV’s “Good Morning Britain.”

“I’m with you. I stand by you. Folks neglect that you simply’re paid on your opinion and that you simply’re simply talking your fact,” Osbourne had tweeted.

Osbourne later stated throughout Wednesday’s episode of “The Speak” that she feels “like I’m about to be put within the electrical chair as a result of I’ve a good friend who many individuals suppose is a racist and that makes me a racist.” That, together with a number of different heated remarks Osbourne made to her co-host Sheryl Underwood, has precipitated appreciable on-line chatter since, resulting in Osbourne’s clarification on Friday.

Morgan and Osbourne served collectively as judges on “America’s Obtained Expertise.”

In the meantime, the U.Okay. Society of Editors, whose government director stepped down earlier this week over the fallout from the interview, has nominated Morgan as columnist of the 12 months for his column in The Mail on Sunday, which Morgan has promptly rejected.

“I’ve been nominated in @EditorsUK awards as Columnist of the 12 months,” Morgan tweeted on Friday. “Clearly, some deranged wokie is now going to make a fuss about this & demand I be cancelled from the shortlist, to make a reputation for themselves. So earlier than they do, I’m cancelling myself. Take away my nomination.”

The previous presenter, who stands by his disbelief of Markle’s statements on Buckingham Palace’s lack of empathy in the direction of her psychological well being issues, has additionally crowed about his rising social media following.